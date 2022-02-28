ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers to play first NFL game in Germany in 2022 season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they will be heading to Germany in the 2022 football season to play the first regular-season NFL game ever in Germany.

“We look forward to participating in the first regular season NFL game in Munich, Germany later this fall as part of the International Series,” said Joel Glazer, Buccaneers owner and co-chairman. “This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL’s efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany.”

‘Thank you Tampa Bay’: Bucs offensive guard retires at 28-years-old

The Bucs will play at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium. At this time, it is not known who they will be playing and when the game will be.

In December, the Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were allowed to play in International Home Marketing Areas of their choice.

The NFL said it planned to have four games in Germany in Munich and Frankfurt over the next four seasons.

This isn’t the first time the Bucs have gone overseas, having played three regular-season games in London against the Panthers, Patriots, and the Chicago Bears.

The information for the Munich game will be released at the same time as the league’s full 2022 schedule. Those interested in going can sign up for information at the NFL’s Munich webpage .

