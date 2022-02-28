ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Zimmer To Play Mercury Lounge on March 14th

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Kathy Zimmer will perform at the Mercury Lounge on Monday, March 14 on a bill with Rogelio Penaverde (known as Illustrado). Kathy hits the stage at 6:30pm, Ilustrado comes on at 7:30pm. This is Kathy's first show since February 2020. Kathy Zimmer is recommended for...

L.A. Weekly

Messages From Mercury & the Architects

Messages From Mercury & the Architects: TJ Ferranola formed Mercury & the Architects way back in 2014 with his sister, Chelsea Rae, but the project has seen many changes since then. The siblings moved from Staten Island, New York, a few years ago. But it was a meeting with vocalist LYNZI at a songwriting retreat in Costa Rica that saw the whole thing tie together.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey Stage

The Saint presents Clem Snide on March 2nd

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- On Wednesday, March 2 at 7:00pm, The Saint presents Clem Snide from Nashville and special guests. This is an acoustic, seated, no talking during the performances, intimate show - a listening room experience. Tickets are $18/22; doors at 7:00pm. "The last ten years have been a...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Music on Main Street presents An Afternoon with Jimmy Webb at Avenel PAC

(AVENEL, NJ) -- Music on Main Street presents An Afternoon with Jimmy Webb on Sunday, March 27 at 3:00pm at the Avenel Performing Arts Center. The multiple Grammy-winning songwriter has topped the charts from pop to country to disco numerous times with interpretations by some of the industry’s greatest, from Glen Campbell to Art Garfunkel to Linda Ronstadt and covers by everyone from Guns n’ Roses to Josh Groban to Little Big Town.
AVENEL, NJ
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Jersey Stage

The Trilateral Project to Perform At NJ Jazz Society Virtual Social

In April 2018, Brazilian drummer Samuel Martinelli self-released an album called Crossing Paths, celebrating the relationship between Brazilian music and jazz. Reviewing the album for AllAboutJazz, Dan Bilawsky pointed out that his quartet was “rich in rhythmic verve. Martinelli provides strong originals, puts his own stamp on a classic or two, adds hearty support, and delivers with grace, while his seasoned colleagues -- trumpeter Claudio Roditi, bassist Marcus McLaurine, and pianist Tomoko Ohno -- magnify his intentions and find deeper meaning in the notes and tones of the project.” Six of the eight tracks are Martinelli originals, added to Sonny Rollins’ “St. Thomas” and Dizzy Gillespie’s “Birks’ Works”.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Seconds" by Colossal Street Jam

Colossal Street Jam guitarist Sal Marra is battling cancer. His rock ‘n’ roll brethren have organized a benefit for him Feb. 27 at The Vogel at Count Basie Center in Red Bank. A video for “Seconds,” a track from an album expected to be released this summer, will be screened at the show, but New Jersey Stage has a sneak peek as the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY LOU BORELLA.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Roy's Hall presents an evening of Roots, Blues and Americana with Guy Davis

(BLAIRSTOWN, NJ) -- Roy's Hall presents an evening of Roots Blues and Americana with Guy Davis on Friday, March 11 at 8:00pm. Davis once said, “I like antiques and old things, old places, that still have the dust of those who’ve gone before us lying upon them.” Blowing that dust off just enough to see its beauty is something Guy has excelled at for over twenty years of songwriting and performing. It’s no wonder his reverence for the music of the Blues Masters who’ve gone before him has been evident in every album he’s ever recorded or concert he’s given.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Our Favorite Stories In Music: An Interview With Gordon Brown of Williams Honor

New Jersey Stage published its 25,000th story in December 2021. As the site approached the milestone, we posed the question on social media as how we should celebrate. One response was to highlight our favorite stories from over the years. We liked this idea, but could not narrow things down to just 25 favorites so we will present a favorite each day from different genres. Every Monday we feature one of our favorite stories in music. This week's choice is an interview with Gordon Brown back in the early days of the band Williams Honor.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Top 10 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage For Week of February 20-26, 2022

Here's a look at the top 10 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage during the week of February 20-26, 2022. Each week, we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week Top Ten includes articles covering six counties in New Jersey (Atlantic, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, and Monmouth).
WORLD
New Jersey Stage

Lewis Center for the Arts presents "Mythic Method"

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts presents “Mythic Method,” the next in the 2021-2022 Atelier at Large series of conversations that bring guest artists to campus to discuss what they face in making art in the modern world. For this conversation, Princeton’s Howard G.B. Clark ’21 University Professor in the Humanities and Director of the Princeton Atelier Paul Muldoon will be joined by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl, Tony Award-winning composer Stew, and classicist Emily Wilson, the first woman to publish a translation of Homer’s The Odyssey into English, to discuss the role myth plays in modern art. The event begins at 7:30pm on Tuesday, March 1, in Richardson Auditorium on Princeton’s campus.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The 2022 West Windsor Arts Spring Gala & Art Auction Takes Place March 12th

(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) --West Windsor Arts is sending a clear message with this year’s annual gala and art auction, the nonprofit’s most critical fundraiser of the year: “After three years, it’s time we come together, at our home or your own, to experience the pure joy of the spring season with purpose and abandon.” The Live and In Color Gala will take place on Saturday, March 12 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Dionne Warwick: Celebrating a legacy in honor of Women's History Month 2022

While New Jersey native Dionne Warwick celebrates Women’s Month 2022, her legacy of achievement speaks for itself. Ms. Warwick celebrates with a national leadership award for leadership from educators, a CNN Film to honor her legacy, a residency in Las Vegas, and the growth of her interior design enterprise – WG Design Lab– with Bruce Garrick. National Women’s Month celebrates the vital role of women in American history and Ms. Warwick is a leader by example and a multi-dimensional success story.
EDUCATION
New Jersey Stage

IFC Films’s Arianna Bocco and Nationwide’s Heidi Sirota Join Cinema Lab’s Newest Venture

(BRADLEY BEACH, NJ) -- Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, and Heidi Sirota, Chief Pet Officer of Nationwide, have joined Bradley Lab, a subsidary of the movie theatre development and management company, Cinema Lab, in their reopening of The Bradley (formerly The Showroom), it was announced by Luke Parker Bowles, Cinema Lab’s CEO. Bocco, a Bradley Beach resident, and Sirota, a Bradley Beach native, have joined the team to update the venue to create a community focused, technology-first movie going experience, featuring a slate of the latest studio films along with a thoughtfully curated selection of independent releases, film series and conversations with filmmakers that celebrate the diverse and proud culture of the Jersey Shore. The Bradley is expected to be open for business in late 2022.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

ArtYard's McDonnell Theater To Open In March

(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- ArtYard's McDonnell Theater will open with a performance on March 3 by Supaman, an innovative hip hop artist and fancy dancer, kicking off a year filled with music, film, dance, artist talks, theatre, and more events that channel the power of art to unsettle, engage, bridge divides, and spark moments of arresting beauty.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

