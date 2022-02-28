Kathy Zimmer To Play Mercury Lounge on March 14th

(BLAIRSTOWN, NJ) -- Roy's Hall presents an evening of Roots Blues and Americana with Guy Davis on Friday, March 11 at 8:00pm. Davis once said, “I like antiques and old things, old places, that still have the dust of those who’ve gone before us lying upon them.” Blowing that dust off just enough to see its beauty is something Guy has excelled at for over twenty years of songwriting and performing. It’s no wonder his reverence for the music of the Blues Masters who’ve gone before him has been evident in every album he’s ever recorded or concert he’s given.

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO