ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global funds already defensive ahead of Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Tushar Goenka
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o5xE_0eRHHj3B00

BENGALURU, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Global asset managers were already in a more defensive mood in February over rising inflation even before Russia invaded Ukraine, recommending an increase in cash holdings while trimming exposure to equities, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

Thirty-five fund managers and chief investment officers in the United States, Europe and Japan polled between Feb. 14 and Feb. 28 cut their recommended equity allocation to an average of 49.5% of a model global portfolio, down from 50.1% and the lowest since May 2021.

Most of the polling was done before the Feb. 24 invasion, which sent stock markets into a tailspin, bolstering safe-haven assets such as bonds, the U.S. dollar and gold. Russian markets have since buckled under sanctions. read more

Markets already had a volatile start to the year as inflation in major economies exceeded expectations, spurring speculation their central banks lift interest rates sooner and faster than earlier anticipated.

Asset managers increased their cash buffer to 4.2%, the highest since December 2020, from 3.6%.

Money managers also notched up suggested fixed-income holdings to an average 39.5% of a balanced global portfolio from 39.3% last month.

When asked how much of an impact inflation would have earnings this year, 18 of 19 respondents said either very significant or significant. Just one said insignificant.

Most of those who saw inflation playing a role, also said interest rate hikes in response to rising prices would also hit company earnings.

"We're often asked whether this bout of inflation is likely to prove transitory or persistent," said Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. "That feels a bit like being asked if we believe in God. We can give an answer, but would be more based on faith, or lack of it, than analysis," he said.

"The uncomfortable truth is that no one has a particularly accurate model of how the inflation process works."

Asked which sectors would outperform over the coming 12 months, most chose financials, healthcare and energy. A similar number saw technology underperforming.

"After years of underperformance, financials and energy are having a good start into the year and we expect this trend to continue," said Salvatore Bruno, head of investments at Generali Investments Partners, citing rising prices and supply constraints because of lack of investment in fossil fuels.

Reporting and Polling by Tushar Goenka, Arsh Mogre in BENGALURU and Fumika Inoue in TOKYO Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Interest Rates#Inflation#Russian#Bengaluru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Russia
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

347K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy