Revealed: The stunning new £3million spaceship-style superyacht with a 'panoramic hot tub' and a private jet-inspired layout

Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A new spaceship-style £3million superyacht featuring a panoramic rooftop hot tub has been unveiled.

The tub is one of the standout features on the 65ft (20m) Royal Alpha One, which has a dynamic, futuristic appearance in part thanks to glass surfaces that are photochromic - so they change colour depending on the intensity of the light.

The Italian design studio behind it, Lazzarini, says the one-off boat is 'configured with a private jet-style layout, luxurious chairs and sofas with dining areas'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vo25o_0eRHHhHj00
A spaceship-style £3million superyacht known as Royal Alpha One - shown here in a rendering - has been unveiled
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faFMe_0eRHHhHj00
The 65ft (20m) vessel has a dynamic, futuristic appearance in part thanks to glass surfaces that are photochromic - so they change colour depending on the intensity of the light

There is a spacious main deck with lounge areas, while the lower living level offers three bedrooms, each one with an ensuite bathroom. There is also a kitchen and a cabin for two crew members.

At the rear is an open space where guests can admire panoramic views.

And the same views can be offered from inside, thanks to large glass surfaces that predominantly make up the carbon-fibre upper structure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7o0P_0eRHHhHj00
Italian design studio Lazzarini says the one-off boat is 'configured with a private jet-style layout'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtySa_0eRHHhHj00
The above rendering shows how the three-bedroomed boat's interior comes complete with 'luxurious chairs and sofas with dining areas'

Joining the hot tub on the rooftop, meanwhile, is a large sunbed - a spot for soaking up the sun and yet more amazing views.

Guests can slip into the sea to cool off thanks to a retractable swim platform at the rear - and play with water toys that are stored in a 'spacious garage'.

Royal Alpha One is proposed with a twin or triple Volvo propulsion system, with speeds from 32 knots (36mph) to 42 knots (48mph). Alternatively, on request, the yacht can be constructed for full electric sailing and powered by hydrogen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRNBz_0eRHHhHj00
Joining the hot tub on the rooftop is a large sunbed - a spot for soaking up the sun and yet more amazing views 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E40nC_0eRHHhHj00
The yacht is equipped with a rear retractable swim platform and has a spacious garage where water toys can be stored
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYkot_0eRHHhHj00
The layout of Royal Alpha One, which can be constructed for full electric sailing and powered by hydrogen upon request 

Full electric autonomy allows for a 120-mile (193km) range, while diesel power would permit 680 miles (1,094km).

Although Lazzarini doesn't have a buyer yet, it says the hull is already available for the construction process, which would take about 16 months.

Spokesperson Cinzia Ruggeri says: 'The hull is already printed and available for the construction process, equipped with twin Volvo IPS engines.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1bzB_0eRHHhHj00
Lazzarini says that construction will take about 16 months and spokesperson Cinzia Ruggeri says 'the hull [above] is already printed and available'

Lazzarini has form when it comes to designing snazzy vessels - last year it unveiled plans for a 'Ferrari of the seas' hyper yacht that comes with a garage for the owner's road-going supercar.

The firm has also envisioned a swan-shaped superyacht, a £450million shark-inspired mega-yacht, and a sleek boat with a gaping hole in the middle.

For more information visit www.lazzarinidesignstudio.com.

