Moscow’s stock market is closed, but these Russian ETFs continue to trade in the U.S. Here’s why

By Bob Pisani, @BobPisani
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYSE and Nasdaq have announced today that they are halting trading in several Russia-based stocks that list on their respective exchanges. Much more interesting is the fact that the Russian stock market in Moscow is closed, but U.S.-based Russian exchange-traded funds are trading in the U.S. this morning....

