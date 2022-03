After barely getting out alive, there was no way I was continuing medical treatment in the United States. I know too well why Black women feel unsafe in America. The most insignificant parts of any other woman’s week become nexus events forcing Black women into a corner, where we decide if we should risk it all to save ourselves. Many of us cross oceans to find refuge because the resources meant to “help” us in our own country turn into weapons used against us.

SOCIETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO