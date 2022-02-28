ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters revealed – types, abilities and first images

By Sean Keach
 5 days ago
POKÉMON Scarlet and Violet are the next big titles in the beloved franchise – and its starter critters are now public.

The upcoming RPGs will arrive on the Nintendo Switch later this year.

There are three new starter Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet Credit: The Pokémon Company / Nintendo

They're the first entries to the 9th generation of Pokémon games.

And The Pokémon Company says that they'll be open-world titles without borders.

There are three new starter Pokemon, which have already been revealed.

The cute critters are named Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

All three were announced during a late February presentation.

And The Pokémon Company has revealed some details about each new starter.

Sprigatito is a Grass type Credit: The Pokémon Company / Nintendo

Sprigatito

Sprigatito is a Grass Cat Pokémon, walking on four legs, with green fur and a bushy tail.

  • Height: 1 foot 4 inches
  • Weight: 9lbs
  • Type: Grass
  • Ability: Overgrow
  • Description: The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.
Fuecoco is a Fire type Credit: The Pokémon Company / Nintendo

Fuecoco

Fuecoco is a Fire Croc Pokémon, with two hoofed legs, a small pointed tail, and a large mouth.

  • Height: 1 foot 4 inches
  • Weight: 21.6lbs
  • Type: Fire
  • Ability: Blaze
  • Description: The laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.
Quaxly is a Water type Credit: The Pokémon Company / Nintendo

Quaxly

Quaxly is a Duckling Pokémon, which looks like a duck with a fancy hair-do and two webbed feet.

  • Height: 1 foot 8 inches
  • Weight: 13.4lbs
  • Type: Water
  • Ability: Torrent
  • Description: The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.

The remaining Pokémon in this generation have not been revealed yet.

