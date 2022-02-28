ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man accidentally shoots himself inside busy Charlotte mall, police say

By Jesse Ullmann
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvPBy_0eRHEpda00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man accidentally shot himself inside SouthPark Mall on Saturday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

UPDATE: Man who shot himself inside busy Charlotte mall ID’d, given citation, police say

Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting Saturday afternoon where they found a man suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medic was called to the scene and the man was transported to the hospital to be treated.

4-year-old accidentally shoots himself after finding loaded gun in NC home: police

QCN was at the scene Saturday and was working to learn more about the incident. A heavy police presence could be seen near the Nordstrom entrance.

One witness told QCN they were at the mall with their wife exchanging an item at Belk around 4:15 p.m. Saturday when a group of people came running by yelling about a shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall#Wjzy#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 17

CBS 17

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy