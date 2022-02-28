Man accidentally shoots himself inside busy Charlotte mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man accidentally shot himself inside SouthPark Mall on Saturday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting Saturday afternoon where they found a man suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medic was called to the scene and the man was transported to the hospital to be treated.

QCN was at the scene Saturday and was working to learn more about the incident. A heavy police presence could be seen near the Nordstrom entrance.

One witness told QCN they were at the mall with their wife exchanging an item at Belk around 4:15 p.m. Saturday when a group of people came running by yelling about a shooting.

