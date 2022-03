Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth suffered an injury during training, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Due to the injury, Booth won’t participate in the NFL Scouting Combine this week. Booth was considered one of the top prospects at his position. Booth was projected as a high first-round pick, including as high as No. 11 overall by CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson back in January. He played three seasons at Clemson, consistently improving year to year. But his injury will keep him out of the combine in front of NFL scouts.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO