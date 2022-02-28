Antibiotic doesn’t prevent future wheezing in babies hospitalized with RSV

Inappropriate use of antibiotics has been shown to contribute to the occurrence of multidrug-resistant organismsÂ (MROs). A surveillance study was performed in the largest tertiary care hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 2018 to 2020 to observe the trends of broad-spectrum antibiotics (beta-lactam/beta-lactamases inhibitors (BL/BLI), extended-spectrum cephalosporins (ESC), and fluoroquinolones (FQ)) and antibiotics against MROÂ (carbapenems, polymyxins, and glycopeptides) usage and the correlation between antibiotic consumption and MROs. The correlation between 3-year trends of antibiotic consumption (defined daily dose (DDD)/100 admissions) with MRO infection cases (per 100 admissions) was determined using a Jonckheere-Terpstra test and a Pearson's Correlation coefficient. The antimicrobial resistance trend demonstrated a positive correlation between ESC and FQ towards the development of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL)-producing Klebsiella spp, ESBL-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli), and MRO Acinetobacter baumannii (A. baumannii). Increasing carbapenem consumption was positively correlated with the occurrence of ESBL-producing Klebsiella spp and E. coli. Polymyxin use was positively correlated with ESBL-producing Klebsiella spp, MRO A. baumannii, and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. The findings reinforced concerns regarding the association between MRO development, especially with a surge in ESC and FQ consumption. Stricter use of antimicrobials is thus crucial to minimise the risk of emerging resistant organisms.

