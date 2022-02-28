ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antibiotic doesn’t prevent future wheezing in babies hospitalized with RSV

Science Daily
 5 days ago

The antibiotic azithromycin has anti-inflammatory properties that can be beneficial in some chronic lung diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. With that in mind, researchers investigated its potential to prevent future recurrent wheezing among infants hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). With such babies at increased risk of developing asthma later in...

www.sciencedaily.com

