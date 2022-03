The Foo Fighters are set to release a new horror movie, and companion album, and before most people had any inkling such a thing existed, a 1-minute red band trailer for the movie hit the internet this morning. Filled with campy gore, Studio 666 is the end result of discussions that Foo Fighters frontman David Grohl said began when somebody pitched him a Foo Fighters horror movie and he told them it was "the stupidest f---ing thing I've ever heard in my life." It wormed its way into the band's minds, though, and now here we are, just days away from the film's release.

