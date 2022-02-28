Jack Catterall's controversial split-decision defeat to Josh Taylor to be INVESTIGATED by British Boxing Board of Control - after English fighter said his dreams were 'stolen' on Saturday night in super-lightweight contest

The robbery of Jack Catterall is to be investigated by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The boxing world at large believes Catterall gained a clear upset victory over Josh Taylor in Glasgow on Saturday night and should now be the undisputed world super-lightweight champion.

Taylor was given a majority win by the judges and Robert Smith, general secretary of the Board, says now: ‘We will investigate the scoring of this fight and will advise accordingly.’

Josh Taylor was controversially awarded defeat via split decision against Jack Catterall

Caterall had the better of the fight and even knocked Taylor down in the eighth round

Catterall (left) stated that his dreams had been 'stolen' in a post on Instagram after the fight

Ian John Lewis came in for particular criticism for his appalling 114-111 count in favour of Taylor. Victor Loughlin also gave a 113-112 win to the Scot, while Howard Foster scored 113-112 for Catterall.

Outrage ensured on social media. My score was 115-112 for Catterall, who was rightly heartbroken.

Taylor was in denial, claiming he had won, and will resist widespread calls for rematch so as to moved up to the more lucrative welterweight division.