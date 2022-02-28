Dallas Stars hoping for more diversity in the stands

There has been much of the talk about the speedy right winger amongst Stars fans. From time on ice to point production. How things go for the Dallas Stars seems to match how Denis Gurionov is playing this season. When Gurionov is solid the Stars are solid. When he is inconsistent often the Stars have been inconsistent too. He is one of the guys that the Stars need more out of on a night to night basis. The good news is that the potential is already there.
Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars is becoming an elite forward. He is cementing himself as a fan favorite with his over point-per-game pace this season. Fans got a dose of his magic last season when he placed 2nd in the Calder Trophy race for Rookie of the Year. The offensive spark catapulted everyone on his line to the top point scorers of the team. His 100th game ended Friday night with him recording a hat trick. The Stars must re-sign him this offseason. Pay him whatever he wants.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are close to striking a deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup. A new contract would see Gallup become the new one-two punch for quarterback Dak Prescott in the upcoming years with CeeDee Lamb. “Cowboys have been working on a new deal...
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today. Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN. Duke vs. North Carolina is...
The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates doesn’t want to see the team on national television anymore. Channing Frye, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, took to Twitter to make his plea. Frye...
Comments / 0