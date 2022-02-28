Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bears Brewing as Gaps Fill

DraftKings' stock has been absolutely decimated in recent months. Everyone who knows and follows DraftKings (DKNG) stock knows that it has been absolutely crushed in recent months. We have had a very interesting history with this stock. Actually, our entire team owns it, except we all have a so-called "house position" as we were buyers sub-$20 back in 2020, and then sold our entire initial investment plus significant profit and chose to let the rest run for eternity with the house's money. That said, the stock has pulled back so much since that time. In our opinion, the stock is about to enter a buy zone as it fills its gap from about two years ago, falling heavily since its just reported earnings. In this column, we recommend a trade and discuss fundamental justifications and risks to owning the stock.

GAMBLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO