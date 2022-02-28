ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Feinstein announces husband’s death

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein’s husband died late Sunday, her office announced this morning.

Feinstein’s husband, Richard Blum, died “at the family home after a long battle with cancer, according to a news release.

“My heart is broken today. My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years. He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly,” Feinstein stated. “Dick was incredibly devoted to his family, particularly his daughters and his grandchildren, and my heart is with them and everyone who Dick encountered. He was the type of man who really replaced his divot in life, who left things better than he found them. His enormous generosity is an inspiration for so many of us.”

Blum, who was 86 when he died, married Feinstein in 1980, when she was mayor of San Francisco. Feinstein has represented California in the United States Senate since 1993. Blum was a native San Franciscan who graduated from UC Berkeley.

He was the chairman of Blum Capital Partners, an equity investment management firm.

Blum was also the founder of the American Himalayan Foundation, which focused on ending human trafficking and providing health care. He was a longtime friend of the Dalai Lama, and an honorary counsul of Nepal.

Blum was a member of the University of California Board of Regents, and was chairman emeritus of its board.

Comments / 101

David Silva
5d ago

just came for the comments. So much for the supposed Christan adage of 'love thy neighbor'.

Reply(1)
8
Rick Russell
5d ago

sorry for your loss but he was taking in millions from that wasteful bullet train too

Reply
12
Dane Daniels
5d ago

She’ll retire now. She blame all the insider stock trading on her dead husband.

Reply
9
 

