'People's Convoy' Departs Oklahoma Taking Vaccine Mandate Protest To D.C.
A big convoy of truckers is on its way out of Oklahoma and back on the road to D.C. The People's...www.newson6.com
A big convoy of truckers is on its way out of Oklahoma and back on the road to D.C. The People's...www.newson6.com
In light of world events especially, they need to stop whining like the babies they are, and think about REAL threats to freedom! Patriots? NO! They do not understand the meaning of the word! CRYING LITTLE BABIES? YES!!!
Comments / 4