Premier League

Gerrard and Lampard back together in midfield, Van Dijk partnered by Woodgate... and NO PLACE for Salah in an era-spanning trio up top: James Milner picks his VERY eclectic 'dream XI' of team-mates

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Liverpool legend James Milner has revealed his all-time XI of his past and present team-mates throughout his illustrious career, but there is no Mohamed Salah.

The 36-year-old, who has played more than 800 games, started his career at the age of 16 with Leeds United and 20 years later he is still going strong in the Premier League.

The versatile midfielder has played for the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool, picking up a raft of trophies along the way, including three Premier Leagues, two League Cups, an FA Cup and a Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecqxY_0eRHBA8c00
James Milner has revealed his all-time XI of his past and present team-mates throughout his illustrious career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oekNb_0eRHBA8c00
Milner has played for the likes of Leeds, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Manchester City and now Liverpool

The former England international has picked a mixture of players that he played alongside internationally, at present for Liverpool, and from a few of his previous clubs, when he sat down with Four Four Two.

He has surprising left out Red ace Mohamed Salah who has been instrumental in helping Jurgen Klopp's side win the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup in recent seasons.

Milner has selected his current team-mate Alisson Becker in between the sticks, despite playing alongside the likes of Nigel Martyn and Joe Hart.

At right-back, he opted for another Liverpool star in Trent Alexander-Arnold, although he did debate choosing Gary Kelly, Luke Young, and Glen Johnson in that position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrReU_0eRHBA8c00
Current Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (pictured) is named in Milner's best XI 

At centre-back he has chosen Jonathan Woodgate from his time at Leeds and Virgil van Dijk who he is playing alongside at Liverpool currently.

He was full of praise for the duo, especially considering he left out some big names in that position, including Rio Ferdinand and Vincent Kompany.

'Woody was exceptional at Leeds and so unlucky with injuries, but before that we all thought he was a superstar.

'Put it this way: I'm leaving both Rio Ferdinand and Vincent Kompany out of my side, which shows just how much I thought of him.'

'He's (Virgil van Dijk) some player; great with the ball at his feet and commanding. It's a surprise when you see the big man having to get out of second gear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVP9E_0eRHBA8c00
Milner (right) has picked Liverpool's 'commanding' centre-back Virgil van Dijk (left) is his starting XI

At left-back, Milner has selected his former England team-mate Ashley Cole, who he described as the 'fittest footballer around'.

Midfield must be have been a tricky choice for a player that has played with so many stars at Liverpool, City and for England over the years.

He opted for a three-man midfield, which featured David Silva, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Silva is a player who 'could decide a game on his own with three assists', while Gerrard was 'the best all-round footballer' Milner ever played with.

Milner also said: 'The number of goals that Frank scored from midfield gets him into this team – we'd find a way to make him and Stevie work together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNqsP_0eRHBA8c00
Steven Gerrard (left) and Frank Lampard (right) were the centre-midfield choices alongside Milner's former Man City team-mate David Silva

Up front, Milner could have chosen Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and many others, but opted for Roberto Firmino, Alan Shearer and Sergio Aguero.

Milner described Brazilian international Firmino as 'the lowest-maintenance footballer i've ever known' before adding 'his work-rate without the ball is something else, but his ability with the ball at his feet gets him into my line-up.'

Shearer is a player that he played alongside in the early stages of his career and stills holds the Premier League goals record - despite a number of star strikers joining the league since he retired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fx0mi_0eRHBA8c00
Former Newcastle legend and Premier League top goalscorer Alan Shearer (pictured) is named as the centre-forward

Who else other than former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as his final forward, as he recalls the memory of the Argentine scoring in injury time against QPR to help City win the league in 2012.

In the dug-out, he of course opted for his current boss Jurgen Klopp, saying: 'I'd better pick the boss or he'll get upset. Terry Venables gave me my debut and comes a close second.

'Jurgen is intense, but what you see is what you get and he's a pleasure to work with.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLiMe_0eRHBA8c00
Milner insisted he better pick the boss Jurgen Klopp (pictured) or he'll get upset

Milner's starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Centre-back: Jonathan Woodgate

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk

Left-back: Ashley Cole

Centre-midfield: David Silva

Centre-midfield: Steven Gerrard

Centre-midfield: Frank Lampard

Right forward: Roberto Firmino

Centre-forward: Alan Shearer

Left forward: Sergio Aguero

Substitues: Rio Ferdinand, Sadio Mane and David Beckham.

Comments / 0

