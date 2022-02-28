Fans are left baffled as Stephen Warnock claims Jurgen Klopp brought 'GANGNAM STYLE football' to Liverpool... with the former Premier League defender left red-faced after mistaking his gegenpressing tactic for K-Pop song which went viral in 2012

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has left fans baffled on social media by hilariously claiming Jurgen Klopp brought 'Gangnam Style football' to Anfield.

Warnock, who made 67 appearances during his five-year spell with the Reds, was appearing as a pundit on Match of the Day after his former club's Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea on Sunday.

The two-cap England international attempted to explain how Klopp initially brought a high-intensity style to Merseyside in 2015 before evolving his philosophy over the past six-and-a-half years, but he instead made an embarrassing blunder.

Ex-Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock made a hilarious howler on Match of the Day

When meaning to mention Klopp's famous gegenpressing tactics, Warnock somehow mistook it for 'Gangnam Style', a song and dance by K-pop singer PSY which went viral back in 2012.

'When Jurgen Klopp came into the Premier League, they played Gangnam Style football,' he said. 'Gangnam press. It was heavy metal.'

Warnock's co-pundit Leon Osman appeared to stare into space in confusion at what he had just heard, while host Mark Chapman chose against correcting him and instead just nodded his head.

However, unfortunately for Warnock fans on social media did not react as nonchalantly, taking to Twitter to express their bewilderment at the ex-Premier League star's howler.

One asked: 'Did Stephen Warnock really suggest Klopp introduced Gangnam Style football?'

Another said: 'Stephen Warnock on #MOTD2 has just referenced how Klopp tried to get Liverpool playing 'Gangnam Style' football when he first came in.. Interesting take on gegenpressing'.

A third put: 'Stephen Warnock just mistook gegenpress for gangnam style and he's not even realised yet'.

A fourth quipped: 'Didn't realise Gangnam Style was official football terminology, Stephen Warnock. No wonder it wasn't working for Bielsa. That could even work for Klopp, who prefers heavy metal football to K-Pop'.

While one simply wrote: 'Stephen Warnock calling gegenpress, 'Gangnam Press' on #MOTD2 has made my weekend.'