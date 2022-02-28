ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fans are left baffled as Stephen Warnock claims Jurgen Klopp brought 'GANGNAM STYLE football' to Liverpool... with the former Premier League defender left red-faced after mistaking his gegenpressing tactic for K-Pop song which went viral in 2012

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has left fans baffled on social media by hilariously claiming Jurgen Klopp brought 'Gangnam Style football' to Anfield.

Warnock, who made 67 appearances during his five-year spell with the Reds, was appearing as a pundit on Match of the Day after his former club's Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea on Sunday.

The two-cap England international attempted to explain how Klopp initially brought a high-intensity style to Merseyside in 2015 before evolving his philosophy over the past six-and-a-half years, but he instead made an embarrassing blunder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqldI_0eRHB2A300
Ex-Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock made a hilarious howler on Match of the Day

When meaning to mention Klopp's famous gegenpressing tactics, Warnock somehow mistook it for 'Gangnam Style', a song and dance by K-pop singer PSY which went viral back in 2012.

'When Jurgen Klopp came into the Premier League, they played Gangnam Style football,' he said. 'Gangnam press. It was heavy metal.'

Warnock's co-pundit Leon Osman appeared to stare into space in confusion at what he had just heard, while host Mark Chapman chose against correcting him and instead just nodded his head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuGq5_0eRHB2A300
Warnock claimed that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp brought 'Gangnam Style football' to Anfield
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zU14_0eRHB2A300
He mistook Klopp's famous gegenpressing tactic for the 2012 K-Pop song that went viral

However, unfortunately for Warnock fans on social media did not react as nonchalantly, taking to Twitter to express their bewilderment at the ex-Premier League star's howler.

One asked: 'Did Stephen Warnock really suggest Klopp introduced Gangnam Style football?'

Another said: 'Stephen Warnock on #MOTD2 has just referenced how Klopp tried to get Liverpool playing 'Gangnam Style' football when he first came in.. Interesting take on gegenpressing'.

A third put: 'Stephen Warnock just mistook gegenpress for gangnam style and he's not even realised yet'.

A fourth quipped: 'Didn't realise Gangnam Style was official football terminology, Stephen Warnock. No wonder it wasn't working for Bielsa. That could even work for Klopp, who prefers heavy metal football to K-Pop'.

While one simply wrote: 'Stephen Warnock calling gegenpress, 'Gangnam Press' on #MOTD2 has made my weekend.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gus Poyet BLASTS Chelsea for falling out of the Premier League title race this season and insists his former club 'can't make excuses' after losing ground on Man City and Liverpool at the top of the table

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet insists his old club 'can't make excuses' for not competing with Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race this season. The Blues looked very much like title contenders heading into the new campaign, having followed up last season's Champions League triumph by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City left 'surprised' by Roy Keane picking Kyle Walker in his best-ever Premier League XI... after they launched a complaint to Sky over the pundit slamming their right back 'an idiot' and 'a car crash'

Manchester City have been reportedly left stunned by Kyle Walker's inclusion into Roy Keane's best-ever Premier League XI, given his scathing criticism of the England defender in the past. According to The Athletic, the Premier League champions were 'considerably surprised' to find out the Irishman selected Walker as his right-back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Now is the time to go and win it': Man City are more prepared than EVER to clinch their first Champions League, claims Owen Hargreaves... but he warns that 'one little blip' will end Pep Guardiola's hopes of going all the way

Owen Hargreaves believes it is Manchester City's time to go and win their first ever Champions League this season. City all but secured their place in the quarter-final of the competition before Wednesday's last-16 second leg against Sporting Lisbon, having thrashed the Portuguese club 5-0 in the first. After suffering...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp reiterates call for five subs in Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his call for five substitutions to be reinstated in the Premier League, insisting that the change would favour the top-six clubs. The Premier League increased the number of substitutions permitted in a match to five when it restarted in June 2020 in the UK's first coronavirus lockdown. However, the league reverted the number back to three last season, despite all other major European leagues remaining to allow five substitutions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Osman
Person
Stephen Warnock
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The US Sun

‘You can’t disallow that!’ – Watch Mbappe embarrass Courtois with STUNNING stepover with viewers gutted it won’t count

FOOTBALL fans have been left devastated after Kylian Mbappe had an astonishing goal disallowed for Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Mbappe, widely tipped to be joining Madrid this summer, left Thibaut Courtois red-faced after a stunning stepover. The move came after the 23-year-old had already had...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

England are dealt a HUGE blow in their quest to retain the Commonwealth Games title this summer... as captain Serena Guthrie announces her early 'surprise' retirement from netball after becoming pregnant

England captain Serena Guthrie has announced she is pregnant and retiring from netball – dealing a huge blow to the Roses’ hopes of retaining their Commonwealth title. The 32-year-old was a key player for England when they won their historic gold medal on the Gold Coast in 2018 and was set to lead her country at the Games in Birmingham this summer.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Shane Warne’s body will return to Australia today on a private jet ahead of his state funeral at the MCG - as his former doctor breaks silence about what caused the cricket legend’s early death

The body of cricket icon Shane Warne will finally be returned to Australia today, almost a week after his shock death in Thailand. A private jet carrying the 52-year-old sportsman is due to touch down in Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport on Thursday following a nine-hour flight. The final voyage comes after...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'are readying a summer move for Robert Lewandowski - with the striker seeking clarity on his Bayern Munich future and surprised at receiving no contract extension yet'

Manchester United's rebuild for next season is already underway with the club preparing a move for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski, claim reports. The prolific striker has less than 18 months left on his contract in Bavaria but is yet to receive fresh terms of an extension. And according to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Carabao Cup#Merseyside#The Premier League#Gangnam#Chrislepkowski
Daily Mail

Arsenal are set to 'target TWO new strikers, two defenders, a midfielder, AND a winger in the summer transfer window' as they look to build a team worthy of Champions League football

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in signing a midfielder and two new strikers during the summer transfer window. Arsenal are looking to rebuild their squad ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign as they continue to push for Champions League football. According to The Evening Standard, Arsenal are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ghanaian gold mine owner Bernard Antwi Boasiako 'reveals ambitious plans to buy Chelsea as he states he would like to sign Lionel Messi AND Cristiano Ronaldo... though would look to sell £98m striker Romelu Lukaku'

A Ghanaian gold mine owner has claimed that he is interested in becoming the new owner of Chelsea. The Blues have been the subject of interest from a number of billionaires ever since Roman Abramovich decided he would look to sell the club. Bernard Antwi Boasiako has revealed his ambitious...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsene Wenger claims Chelsea's new owners WON'T be able to match Roman Abramovich's spending power... though the ex-Arsenal boss is confident the Blues will remain competitive after the Russian's exit

Arsene Wenger is confident Chelsea will remain competitive even if their new owners can't match the spending power of Roman Abramovich. The Russian announced his intentions to sell the club after his country's invasion of Ukraine, and he has set a £3bn asking price for the Blues. Chelsea have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits he wants Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech to stay in their roles at Chelsea after Roman Abramovich sells the club but concedes he has 'no influence' on their futures

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he hopes Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech keep their roles in the day-to-day running of the club after Roman Abramovich has sold Chelsea. Prospective buyers have a deadline of March 15 to submit their offers to buy Chelsea, with Abramovich looking to conclude a swift sale as he fears being sanctioned by the British government.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Real Madrid vs PSG LIVE: Karim Benzema HAT-TRICK sees Spaniards rapidly turn around Champions League last-16 tie as French side IMPLODE after Kylian Mbappe had put them 2-0 up

Real Madrid face an uphill task to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against PSG in the last-16 second leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. Mauricio Pochettino's PSG struck late in the first leg with Kylian Mbappe's goal deep...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland leading the line, two current Chelsea defenders and teen sensations Pedri and Gavi ushering in a new era... as Barca look to splash the cash, how could they line up next season?

Barcelona want to go all-in for a summer rebuild that will leave them back among the contenders to win the Champions League, far from the backwaters of the Europa League where they face Galatasaray on Thursday. And the club's president Joan Laporta has made no secret of wanting to make...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe tells Rio Ferdinand he wants to become a 'complete player' like inspirations Thierry Henry and Brazilian Ronaldo... but PSG star admits it will be 'difficult' to emulate duo as he prepares for Real Madrid showdown

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has revealed he wants to emulate the likes of Thierry Henry and Ronaldo and develop into the 'complete' forward in the coming years. The 23-year-old is gearing up for a crucial night at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening, with the French giants holding a 1-0 lead against Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'I felt like he needed a hug': Brandon Williams opens up on his 'instinct' reaction to embrace Brentford star Christian Eriksen just as the Norwich full-back was set to react furiously to a foul by the returning Danish midfielder

Brandon Williams has spoken out for the first time since he hugged Christian Eriksen during Norwich's 3-1 defeat to Brentford. Norwich defender Williams was angry at a foul made by the Denmark international and looked like he was ready to confront his opponent. However, after realising it was Eriksen who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England fight back from a terrible start with the ball in Antigua with four wickets - including West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite - after lunch as hosts stutter in reply to 311 posted by Joe Root's men

England fought their way back into the West Indies innings by taking four wickets in the afternoon session on the second day of the first Test. The hosts cruised to 44 without loss before lunch and the break in play initially did little to help England's cause, with the West Indies keeping the scoring rate going against a visiting attack that was struggling to shake off its lethargy.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The MLB boss looking for a break in football, a boyhood Blues fan, a Trump ally and (maybe!) Conor McGregor... as billionaires circle Chelsea, who WILL Roman Abramovich strike a £3bn deal with?

Time is ticking for Chelsea's next owner, whoever that might be. March 15 is the deadline for them to make their offer to buy the club from Roman Abramovich and over the next six days, we might see some billionaires scrambling to get their bids in. The Russian has hired...
NFL
Daily Mail

Moment 'incredibly brave' Ukrainian newsreader who's been broadcasting from a secret bunker is forced to cut Loose Women interview short as sirens go off in the background

A Ukrainian newsreader was forced to cut short a satellite interview on Loose Women today after airstrike sirens were heard in the background. Marichka Padalko, who reads the news for one of Ukrainian's biggest TV channels, appeared on the programme to discuss how the country's main news networks have joined together to broadcast from underground bunkers.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

309K+
Followers
20K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy