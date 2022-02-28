ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'I'm feeling pretty good for an old fella': Peter Andre celebrates his 49th birthday with a shirtless gym workout before enjoying wife Emily's gift of a seven course meal from a private chef

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Peter Andre celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday, sharing an insight into the day with his 1.8 million Instagram followers - which included a gym session, private chef and family time.

The Mysterious Girl singer started his day with an early morning workout, sharing a post-gym shirtless video to Instagram.

The star shared some inspiration with his followers, saying: 'Age ain't nothing but a number, they say it get's harder when you get older, I don't think it does.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374lrr_0eRHAX5S00
Happy Birthday! Peter Andre started his birthday on Sunday with an early morning workout, sharing a post-gym shirtless video to Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mGVC_0eRHAX5S00
Close-knit: Peter enjoyed spending the day with his wife, Emily, and his four children

The star continued :' 49 and I'm feeling pretty good for an old fella.'

Peter said he was feeling 'very loved and blessed' in another post of himself and Emily, where he tagged children Princess and Junior.

While Peter may have started his day with a busy morning, he found the time to relax later - sharing some adorable snaps as he cuddled up to his children on the couch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fVPq_0eRHAX5S00
Yum! Later on, Peter and his family were treated to a seven course meal by a private chef, gifted by his wife Emily
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdpbF_0eRHAX5S00
Homemade: Emily shared photos of the handwritten birthday cards given to Peter by their children - Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGHlP_0eRHAX5S00
Adorable! While he may have started his day with a busy morning, Peter found the time to relax later - sharing some adorable snaps as he cuddled up to his children on the couch

Emily shared photos of the handwritten birthday cards given to Peter by their children - Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five.

Later on, Peter and his family were treated to a seven course meal by a private chef, gifted by his wife Emily.

The meal was prepared by Masterchef semi-finalist Nisha Parmar, with a menu that included chilli paneer dumplings and a butter chicken sphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpt5w_0eRHAX5S00
Masterchef: The meal was prepared by Masterchef semi-finalist Nisha Parmar, with the first dish a 'Bombay Bubble', which featured Avacado, beetroot and tamarind
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gISdg_0eRHAX5S00
Delicious! Giving fans an inside look into the luxurious meal, Peter shared snaps of each course to his story

Giving fans an inside look into the luxurious meal, Peter shared snaps of each course to his story - taking the time to thank chef Nisha.

Sharing a photo of herself with Peter and Emily, Nisha wrote on her account: How mysterious is this. Cooking a birthday meal for the wonderful @peterandre.'

The chef went on to say: 'The most beautiful family inside and out, so kind and down to earth. Loved every minute with them - true foodies!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kw3HA_0eRHAX5S00
Dessert: another course was a strawberry and lychee lolly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnRE6_0eRHAX5S00
Birthday boy: chef Nisha shared a photo of herself with Peter and Emily, after cooking up a storm 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1fLz_0eRHAX5S00
Foodies: Nisha described Peter's family as 'The most beautiful family inside and out, so kind and down to earth. Loved every minute with them - true foodies'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xabq_0eRHAX5S00
Lovely! The family of four enjoyed the meal in their own house, with name cards and a beautifully decorated table

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Peter Andre shares tribute to wife Emily with incredible photo

Peter Andre recently enjoyed a fabulous family holiday on the slopes of Bulgaria with his children and his wife Emily MacDonagh. He then took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo that proved what a great time Emily had on the trip – and we're seriously impressed!. The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Peter Andre's daughter Princess models sparkling ring just like Emily's - photo

Peter Andre was treated to a lavish seven-course dinner by his family over the weekend to mark his 49th birthday. During the celebrations, the doting dad posted a photo of his eldest daughter Princess giving him a hug from behind – but did you spot her hand? The 14-year-old made a peace sign with her right hand and rested her left hand on her dad's shoulder, revealing a sparkling ring that is just like Emily Andre's. So perhaps Princess was inspired by her stepmother's jewellery!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Andre
Mashed

The Adorable Cakes Million Dollar Listing's Ryan Serhant Celebrated His Daughter's 3rd Birthday With

For "Million Dollar Listing New York" host Ryan Serhant, a "million dollar party" for his adored 3-year-old daughter's birthday is only to be expected. While they probably spent a little less than 7 figures on the bash, it's clear that the Serhant family spared no expense to celebrate their tiny joy in a recent rainbow-filled party extravaganza. Shared the high-end real estate broker on Instagram over the weekend, "2 outfit changes, 2 cakes, lots of friends, and only 1 meltdown ... Happy 3rd Birthday to our mini Puff, baby Z (but don't call her a baby...she's a 'big kid' now!)"
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Says Aubree’s Dad Adam Lind Is Doing ‘Pretty Good’ in Rare Update

All is quiet on the South Dakota front. Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) shared a rare update on ex-boyfriend and daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer’s dad, Adam Lind. “I think he’s doing pretty good,” Chelsea, 30, responded to a fan’s question in an Instagram Live video on Friday, February 4, which was screen-recorded and posted via Reddit. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cards
Popculture

Why 'Alaskan Bush People' Star Rain Brown Was Banned From TikTok

The youngest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings has officially joined TikTok, though it wasn't without a bit of difficulty. Rain Brown, 19, now has a fully working TikTok account after she was briefly banned from the social media platform following her first attempt to join. The Discovery Channel star opened up about the hectic ordeal on Instagram, where she explained the reason for her ban and how she managed to get her account back.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Kody's son has hinted Robyn is pregnant on Sister Wives

TLC viewers have been questioning if Robyn Brown is pregnant for a while, but the latest episode of Sister Wives got even more people talking…. Kody Brown and his four wives are the centre of Sister Wives, as viewers follow their polygamist family and all the drama and hardships they face. The TLC star has had eighteen children with his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Christina Haack and Fiance Josh Hall Celebrate Valentine's Day with Romantic Utah Getaway

Christina Haack and Josh Hall traded sun and sand for snow this Valentine's Day!. The Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her real estate agent fiance spent the holiday weekend at the Montage Deer Valley, a luxury resort in Park City, Utah. Both Haack and Hall took to Instagram to share some snaps from their romantic getaway, which included sledding, snowman building, bowling, shopping, slopeside champagne sipping, and more.
PARK CITY, UT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy