This week, the Tennessee House unanimously passed a law that will require drunk drivers to provide financial support for the child or children of a parent killed by their impaired driving. And while this certainly comes as a victory for future victims' families, I can't help but wonder why this wasn't already a law, and not just in Tennessee, but in every state. I can't think of a law that makes more sense than this, and it's about time.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO