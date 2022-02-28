Illinois Jail Inmate Sues For $2 Million, ‘These Cookies Suck’

We've all tried to call numbers we know no longer exist. This former Kentucky hospital has long been demolished but the phone still rings and has a terrifying messenger. Marymount Hospital in London, Kentucky is no longer standing but the memories of this place lives on in the minds of families who were affected by one single man. Donald Harvey, deemed as The Marymount Hospital "Serial Killer" began working there in the 70s as an orderly. This man single-handedly killed eight patients. Most were older patients who came in with different issues and needed to stay an extended period of time. However, his very first patient was Elizabeth Wyatt, age 42 and she was being treated for cancer. All the patients he killed needed some type of oxygen and this was his way in for the kill. He would insert faulty oxygen valves and this would kill the patients. After Harvey left Marymount he went on to Ohio where he was from and continued his spree in other hospitals. According to Kentucky Historic Institutions;

