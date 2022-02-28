ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Jail Inmate Sues For $2 Million, ‘These Cookies Suck’

By Captain Jack
 2 days ago
Not using this as a platform to talk what is right or just for inmates, but this fella suing the jail because his cookies aren't good? C'mon man. Upset that their cookies are soggy and the jail food isn't good, three inmates in Kane County dropped a TWO MILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT...

TN Passes New Law Requiring Drunk Drivers to Pay Victim’s Children in the Event of a Fatality

This week, the Tennessee House unanimously passed a law that will require drunk drivers to provide financial support for the child or children of a parent killed by their impaired driving. And while this certainly comes as a victory for future victims' families, I can't help but wonder why this wasn't already a law, and not just in Tennessee, but in every state. I can't think of a law that makes more sense than this, and it's about time.
TENNESSEE STATE
Torn Down Kentucky Hospital Phone Still Works-Call It For A Screaming Good Time

We've all tried to call numbers we know no longer exist. This former Kentucky hospital has long been demolished but the phone still rings and has a terrifying messenger. Marymount Hospital in London, Kentucky is no longer standing but the memories of this place lives on in the minds of families who were affected by one single man. Donald Harvey, deemed as The Marymount Hospital "Serial Killer" began working there in the 70s as an orderly. This man single-handedly killed eight patients. Most were older patients who came in with different issues and needed to stay an extended period of time. However, his very first patient was Elizabeth Wyatt, age 42 and she was being treated for cancer. All the patients he killed needed some type of oxygen and this was his way in for the kill. He would insert faulty oxygen valves and this would kill the patients. After Harvey left Marymount he went on to Ohio where he was from and continued his spree in other hospitals. According to Kentucky Historic Institutions;
KENTUCKY STATE
