James Webb Space Telescope Mirror Alignment Continues

Earth is being followed by a “Trojan asteroid”, scientists have confirmed.It is only the second such object ever discovered – and a much more promising specimen than the previous one, researchers say.What’s more, humans may one day be able to visit the rock, settling “human bases” there, researchers say.Trojan asteroids share their orbit with a planet. The small objects stay in a stable orbit just ahead of or behind the world that they are attached to.They have been found a number of times in the past, and take their name from those that were first found around Jupiter, where they...

ASTRONOMY ・ 28 DAYS AGO