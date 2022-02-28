Woman with Springfield ties talks fleeing Ukraine

CHERNIVTSI, UA. – Having family close to a dangerous situation. A woman with ties to Springfield has been paying close attention to what’s happening in Ukraine. OzarksFirst spoke with Olga Phillips, who visited Ukraine a week ago to check on her mother, a Ukraine citizen.

Phillips made the trip across the world after she found out her mother has stage four cancer, and doesn’t have much longer to live. She reunited with her mother in a town called Chernivtsi. When Phillips heard about Russia’s invasion, her top priority became getting her mother out of Ukraine.

“It’s not a good experience,” Phillips said. “It’s very devastating. People are running, trying to escape. It’s a war. It reminds everybody who grew up in Ukraine of World War II.”

The situation in Ukraine is so hectic, she only had time for a phone call.

“I heard two kids got killed today,” Phillips said. “I try to get my mom out because you never know what’s going to happen next.”

This weekend, she was stuck in traffic for two days. Phillips was trying to get to the Poland-Ukraine border.

“It takes so much time,” Phillips said. “It takes so much strength. It’s absolutely not possible to go through the border right now. Terrible, terrible situation.”

Church leaders and volunteers in Ukraine tried to make the situation easier.

“Churches give us free tea, hot tea in the road,” Phillips said. “People just volunteering, giving us food.”

She was eventually able to get a border soldier’s attention. Phillips explained her mother’s situation to him, and the soldier escorted her to the front of the line.

“He was an angel,” Phillips said. “He was an absolute angel. He just took a bicycle and went through all of this traffic. I tried to give him money and he wouldn’t take it. He said, ‘Come on guys you have to go now.”

Phillips and her mother waited near Przemyśl, a city in Poland, for six hours before being allowed through. She is now staying in a Warsaw airport hotel. Now, Phillips is trying to get her mother to America before she passes away. All her mother needs is a final approval on her emergency visa.

