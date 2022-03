Watch: Why Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes REALLY Broke Up. My Oh My! Fans have some theories about Camila Cabello's new song "Bam Bam." After the 24-year-old singer teased the single on TikTok Feb. 27, followers started to wonder if it was about her ex Shawn Mendes. And while Cabello has yet to confirm the inspiration behind the tune, there are quite a few convincing clues.

