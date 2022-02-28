ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Dropout: Season 1 REVIEW – Amanda Seyfried Steals the Show

By Natasha Alvar
culturedvultures.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s not a single person around me that doesn’t know about Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes. After the fallout and the scale of deception was laid out, it was all anyone could talk about. It was especially surprising given how many rich, powerful men there were on her board, and how some...

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Amanda Seyfried on empathizing with Elizabeth Holmes during filming of ‘The Dropout’

During the first episode of the new Hulu limited series “The Dropout,” about the spectacular rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, 19-year-old Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried) goes home from college to tell her parents she plans to drop out of Stanford. She’s only a sophomore and wants to use the remainder of her tuition money to fund a blood-testing startup she’s sure will revolutionize health care and change the world.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Why The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried Didn’t Even Try To Mirror Elizabeth Holmes’ Infamous Voice

The upcoming Hulu series The Dropout stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos who is accused of scamming people and companies out of billions of dollars. One of the more bizarre aspects to Holmes’ story is the apparently affected voice she used when speaking publicly. When Seyfried accepted the role, she knew that deep, baritone voice was going to be a topic of conversation, and she decided early on to not even try to mimic the disgraced entrepreneur.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

‘The Dropout,’ Starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, Triumphs Where Other ‘Based on a True Story’ Shows Have Failed: TV Review

“The Dropout” knows what it has in Elizabeth Holmes, the real-life enigma who managed to con the biggest power players in Silicon Valley and beyond that she, and she alone, was the future of technology in health care. With her wide-set eyes and impossibly husky voice, Holmes emerged from the pack of bland bros in Patagonia vests as the kind of uniquely, perversely compelling figure that Hollywood has never been able to resist for long. So as with any “stranger than fiction” story in recent memory, it was only a matter of time before someone adapted Holmes’ story to the screen; there’s ostensibly an HBO series in the works, as well as an Adam McKay movie starring Jennifer Lawrence as Holmes. But this Hulu limited series, based on ABC’s podcast investigation into Holmes and her company Theranos, is the first — and its canny performances, writing, and directing should set a high bar for every other version to come.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Naveen Andrews
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Kevin Sussman
EW.com

Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews on the 'uniquely disconcerting' nature of making The Dropout

No bad blood here: The Dropout costars Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews reveal the research, creative partnership, and surprising lessons behind bringing to life Elizabeth Holmes — disgraced CEO of once-promising but ill-fated biotech company Theranos — and her former boyfriend and business partner, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, in Hulu's eight-episode limited series (streaming now).
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Bob Saget, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Madsen + More!

'FULL HOUSE' CAST TO REUNITE: The Full House cast is gearing up for a family reunion following Bob Saget’s death. E! News confirmed Thursday (Feb. 24th) that Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger are set to reunite for ‘90s Con, which will be a two-day event in Hartford, CT, from March 11th to March 13th. Authorities investigating Saget's January 9th death believe the comedian struck his head on the marble floor of his hotel bathroom before stumbling into bed and losing consciousness.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Netflix
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Dropout Reviews Are In, What Did Critics Think Of Amanda Seyfried’s Hulu Series?

The upcoming Hulu drama series The Dropout will star Amanda Seyfried and tell the true story of the health technology company Theranos and its disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Ripped from the headlines, The Dropout explores the woman who faces jail time after being convicted of defrauding investors out of more than $700 million in an elaborate scheme. Critics have gotten to screen seven of the series’ eight episodes, so let’s see what the reviews have to say about this series.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

How Amanda Seyfried Got Ready for the Los Angeles Premiere of The Dropout

In Hulu's The Dropout, Amanda Seyfried deftly channels disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her specific brand of beauty (hastily finger-raked updos, blowouts, red lips). But for last night's Los Angeles premiere, the actor’s look was more in step with her own glamour—Old Hollywood foundations threaded with touches of contemporary cool. To enhance the appeal of Seyfried's velveteen Oscar De La Renta frock, makeup artist Genevieve Herr created a shimmering cobalt eye moment, with diamond hoops and luminous skin lending to the dusky sky vibe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mira Sorvino says her early career is ‘tainted’ by Woody Allen: ‘I should have denounced him’

Mira Sorvino has admitted that she feels her early career is “tainted” due to her work with director Woody Allen. The actor starred in Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, a performance for which she won an Oscar and Golden Globe.Despite feeling proud of her performance, Sorvino said she “should have denounced” Allen over the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. “I have no doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth,” Sorvino told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, disclosing that she has since become friends with Farrow. “I should have denounced him... I didn’t...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy