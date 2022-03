The final weekend of the regular season is here, and Rutgers can still make some program history. Thanks to some slip-ups by their opponents and a big win in their own right this week, the Scarlet Knights (17-12, 11-8) have a chance to finish fourth in the Big Ten and earn a double-bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament entering their Senior Day regular-season finale against Penn State on Sunday.

