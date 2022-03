Those who frequently quit out of their Call of Duty: Vanguard matches may want to be more cautious about doing so in the game's Ranked Play mode following a series of updates released this week. Treyarch Studios announced that the Ranked Play environment now carries harsher penalties for those who leave matches before they're finished regardless of if they're the ones who left first, second, or afterwards. More penalties for these sorts of quitters are coming as well, Treyarch confirmed.

