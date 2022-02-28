Why Teladoc Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) is trading higher Monday after the company announced it teamed up with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to launch Teladoc services on Alexa-enabled devices.

Those with supported Amazon Echo devices will have access to voice-activated general medical virtual care. Customers in the U.S. will now be able to connect with a Teladoc care provider 24/7 via audio, with video visits coming soon.

"By introducing and integrating our virtual first care experience with Echo devices, we are providing an innovative and convenient way for users to connect with a doctor," said Donna Boyer, chief product officer of Teladoc. "We are meeting consumers where they are, to continue to deliver value and high-quality care to members."

To get started, customers can say, “Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor." The cost can be as low as $75 per visit without insurance, or potentially free with insurance.

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering 24-hour, on-demand healthcare via multiple devices.

TDOC Price Action: Teladoc has traded as low as $58.05 and as high as $246.66 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.34% $74.52 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Teladoc.