Junction City Commissioner Pat Landes this week advised the community that we're all preoccupied about events occurring in the world in Ukraine. Speaking at the city commission meeting Tuesday he noted that was wearing a yellow and blue tie that evening, 'to kind of honor those people and everything that they're going through. I pray for them. I pray for our Soldiers that are over there close to harms way. Keep thinking about those guys and God bless everybody."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO