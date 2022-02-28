Flood watches in effect around western Washington

A developing storm system for the past several days will bring severe weather in the eastern half of the United States in the coming days starting Wednesday, Feb. 16, as per the latest weather forecasts. The storm system is expected to cause multiple hazardous weather conditions, including heavy snow, flooding...
We knew that severe weather could be a possibility day. According to the National Weather Service, it most definitely is. Parts of western Kentucky are officially under a Tornado Watch until 11am CST this morning. As you'll see from the map below, the storm system is causing issues across the...
Avalanche and flood warnings persist in the Pacific Northwest over the next days as an 'extreme' atmospheric river was forecasted in the region. The tropical plume is expected to produce periods of moderate to heavy rain beginning the workweek. "Flood watches and warnings were in place Monday for over five...
SCIENTISTS have warned that an earthquake equal to hundreds of atomic bombs could hit California at any moment. A study by the United States Geological Survey focused on the San Francisco Bay Area Hayward Fault outlines how the region would be affected by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake. The Hayward Fault,...
AccuWeather forecasters have been watching out for a major severe weather outbreak since last week, and their latest forecast shows a clearer picture of how that outbreak could unfold around the middle of this week. The severe weather outbreak will be associated with a potent storm that is forecast to...
A major winter storm will impact the Northeast on Friday. Heavy snow will pile up across New England, while a mixture of ice, snow and rain will cause travel issues for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Another round of arctic air is moving in across the Great...
A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
A recent report published by Denver's 9NEWS, utilizing data from the National Weather Service, says Crested Butte is the snowiest town in Colorado. According to their report, Crested Butte has already gotten 127.9 inches of snow this season, mostly thanks to a big December storm that dropped close to 100 inches of snow over several days. This high total also means that Crested Butte is the 7th-snowiest town of 500 or more nationwide. Haines, Alaska is the tiny town with the most snow, at 175 inches thus far this season.
CLE ELUM, Wash. — Work is proceeding in the Yakima River Basin to prepare for climate change and the loss of snowpack. On the Kittitas Reclamation District, the construction of plastic-lined irrigation canals is in full swing. The district, formed in 1911 with roots dating back to the 1870s,...
Projected snowfall totals have increased for a major new winter storm that is moving toward the Northeast. The storm is expected to arrive in this region in the overnight hours late Thursday, Feb. 24 into Friday, Feb. 25, with most areas seeing several inches to as much as a half-foot in some spots.
Incase you haven’t heard yet, there’s a lot going on in the weather department this week. Let’s take it day by day and break down how it will be impactful to you. Tuesday, clouds are thickening up ahead of showers and steadier rain moving in. Have the umbrella with you, especially from late afternoon onward as the wet weather arrives west to east generally between 3 and 6 p.m.
Come Monday afternoon, weather is about to start changing around Colorado, with a major winter storm setting up to hit the state. This round of snow is expected to stretch from Monday around noon through Thursday morning, dropping more than 48 inches of snow in some parts of the state. A first wave is expected Monday through Tuesday morning, with another heavier wave of widespread snow expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
