Flood watches in effect around western Washington

A recent report published by Denver's 9NEWS, utilizing data from the National Weather Service, says Crested Butte is the snowiest town in Colorado. According to their report, Crested Butte has already gotten 127.9 inches of snow this season, mostly thanks to a big December storm that dropped close to 100 inches of snow over several days. This high total also means that Crested Butte is the 7th-snowiest town of 500 or more nationwide. Haines, Alaska is the tiny town with the most snow, at 175 inches thus far this season.

24 DAYS AGO