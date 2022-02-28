ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Legends - Zilean is a Secret Pick to Climb SoloQ Ranked

By Rijad Kamberovic
altchar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're playing him in the Support role and helping your ADC, or in the mid lane and looking for plays with your jungle, Zilean is a League of Legends pick that will have your teammates love you for it, while also making you climb easily. Zilean's passive ability...

www.altchar.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apex Legends: Every playable Legend, ranked

Apex Legends is one of the world’s most popular battle royale games, and it only takes a few tries to see why. A high level of polish, excellent movement, a great variety of guns, and a full cast of 20 fascinating characters with surprisingly deep backstories are all great reasons to play. But with so many characters to play it’s difficult to decide who is best.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Just Crowned a New Intercontinental Champion

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had his first title defense tonight on WWE SmackDown, and it was against WWE Superstar Ricochet. As you'd expect from the talents in the ring, the offense was flying and people were hitting the grand at a frantic pace. At one point it appeared that Zayn had the match in hand, but Ricochet kicked out. Then they both needed up flying over the top rope and to the ground below, and when Ricochet got back in Zayn surprised him on the turnbuckle and knocked him out of the ring. Then the Jackass music hit.
WWE
sneakernews.com

Nike To Remove All Products From Foot Locker

Over the last two years, Nike has been ramping up its digital presence through its various free Apps that serve purposes in shopping, fitness, and community. The Nike Running Club and Training Club saw all-time high usage during the pandemic, while the Nike App itself continues to offer a viable digital shopping experience while offering exclusive products just for Nike members. Of course there’s also the SNKRS App, a veritable must-have for anyone who is looking buy the latest and greatest from the brand’s fashion forward standpoint. All in all, Nike was making the proper moves to create its own ecosystem centered around its strive for innovation, all supported by the public’s never-ending need for Air Force 1s.
BUSINESS

