ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA write to Harvey Elliott after young midfielder was spotted celebrating with a red smoke bomb thrown on to the Wembley pitch after Carabao Cup final victory

By Ben Nagle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Football Association have written to Harvey Elliott for his observations after he was pictured celebrating with a red smoke bomb after Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final.

Elliott was a late addition to the substitutes' bench pre-game and he came on in the second half to become the first 18-year-old ever to represent Liverpool in a major final - going on to score a penalty in the shootout.

After the Reds had sealed their win over Chelsea, the players celebrated in front of their fans and a smoke bomb was thrown down on to the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLwNJ_0eRH7l8O00
Harvey Elliott celebrates with a red smoke bomb thrown on to the pitch at Wembley Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bxndf_0eRH7l8O00
The FA have written to Elliott to ask for his observations after the raucous Wembley celebration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ifu7L_0eRH7l8O00
Elliott, 18, became the youngest player ever to represent Liverpool at Wembley Stadium

Elliott proceeded to pick up the smoke bomb, before celebrating with it on the pitch - much to the delight of the Liverpool fans inside Wembley Stadium.

The FA have now written to Elliott about the incident, which was caught by the Sky cameras, while Liverpool declined to comment.

The midfielder, who grew up as a Liverpool fan but only joined the club in 2019, became the youngest player to represent Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday evening.

In the match itself, the two sides could not be split across 120 minutes of football, with the tie heading to penalties with the score at 0-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBvSH_0eRH7l8O00
The midfielder, who grew up a Liverpool fan, holds the trophy after the win over Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHXgB_0eRH7l8O00
Elliott came off the bench to score a penalty in the shootout, which Liverpool won 11-10

From there a 22-penalty shootout ensued, with all 20 outfield players scoring their spot-kicks, leaving it up to the goalkeepers to decide the shootout.

While Caoimhin Kelleher netted from the spot, Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga - who had only come on for the shootout - blazed his own kick over the bar to hand Liverpool the trophy.

The victory for Jurgen Klopp's side ends a dominant period for Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, after they won it for four straight years between 2018 and 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Norwich boss Dean Smith blasts 8.15pm kick-off time for FA Cup trip to Liverpool as it is 'TOO LATE' for travelling fans and says they 'have not been considered' with this month's Chelsea clash potentially moving to next week if either side progresses

Norwich boss Dean Smith has criticised the scheduling of his side's FA Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield, saying an 8.15pm kick-off is 'too late' for visiting fans. The Canaries head to Merseyside for the second time in 10 days to face a Liverpool team who won a record ninth League Cup against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Daily Mail

Ian Wright warns 'the comeback starts now' as the Arsenal legend posts sweaty post-workout pictures after his grandson D'Margio Wright-Phillips claimed he is a BETTER finisher than his grandad

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has teased a comeback after his grandson D'Margio Wright-Phillips claimed that he is a better finisher than him. Wright-Phillips is currently plying his trade at Stoke City, and has broken into their first-team in recent weeks, scoring his first league goal for the Championship club back in January against Fulham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Fa#The Football Association
SkySports

Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City: Oleksandr Zinchenko captains Pep Guardiola's side to FA Cup win

Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City to a 2-0 victory at Peterborough to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. City handed the armband to the defender in a show of support for his home nation of Ukraine and before kick-off, he and Peterborough captain Frankie Kent held a Ukraine flag as they led the two teams out at the Weston Homes Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Fresh off stunning Manchester United in the fourth round with a penalty shootout win, Middlesbrough will be eager to take another Premier League scalp and book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday evening.Spurs have had a rollercoaster fortnight, with a scintillating 3-2 win away at Manchester City followed by a disheartening 1-0 loss to Burnley that left boss Antonio Conte questioning his future, before bouncing back to trounce Leeds United 4-0 at the weekend.The FA Cup is Tottenham’s last chance this season to end a trophy drought that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The Premier League announces plans to show support to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion... with captains set to wear blue and yellow armbands and players and fans to 'take a moment of reflection' before each match this weekend

The Premier League has announced a show of support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend. Captains of all clubs will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours with fans encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Gary Neville warns the European Super League idea 'will make a comeback' despite furious fan backlash when six Premier League clubs tried to break away amid reports Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid plan to resurrect the project

Gary Neville believes the European Super League isn't dead and will come back in a 'rehashed' form because football's elite care little for the game beyond their own interests. Passionate fan opposition within the English game in April last year saw the six Premier League representatives perform a hasty U-turn...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Celtic 2-0 St Mirren: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Callum McGregor net second half goals as Ange Postecoglou's side return to winning ways and extend their unbeaten league run to 23 matches

After two second half goals and a critical three points Celtic fans left the stadium happy enough in the end. Before a ball was kicked they seemed less thrilled with their club’s decision to play the first ever overseas ‘friendly’ against Rangers in Sydney in November. ‘We’re...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Minamino double sends Liverpool past battling Norwich and into last eight

Liverpool’s pursuit of what Jürgen Klopp insists is an unlikely quadruple goes on, though progress into the FA Cup quarter-finals was more complicated than it should have been. The Carabao Cup winners were comfortably in the ascendency against Norwich courtesy of a Takumi Minamino double until Lukas Rupp’s goal brought anxiety to Anfield. Liverpool saw victory out, however, to record an 11th successive win for the first time in 15 years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits 'I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich' and the Russian's decision to sell the club 'hasn't sunk in' yet after watching his side beat Luton in the FA Cup just hours after the owner's announcement

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he cannot begin to think about life after Roman Abramovich at Chelsea. Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich confirmed his 'incredibly difficult decision' to sell Chelsea on Wednesday night, amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine. The 55-year-old has owned the Blues since 2003 and helped steer the Stamford Bridge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea face apprehension from rival clubs to deal with them this summer and could be hardballed in negotiations with prospective signings uneasy about joining the club given selling owner Roman Abramovich's connections with Vladimir Putin

Chelsea are facing apprehension from rival clubs about dealing with them in the summer transfer window. Sportsmail understands prospective signings are uneasy about joining Chelsea, given Abramovich’s connections with Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime. Abramovich has confirmed that he has put Chelsea up for sale and revealed that he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy