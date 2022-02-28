FA write to Harvey Elliott after young midfielder was spotted celebrating with a red smoke bomb thrown on to the Wembley pitch after Carabao Cup final victory

The Football Association have written to Harvey Elliott for his observations after he was pictured celebrating with a red smoke bomb after Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final.

Elliott was a late addition to the substitutes' bench pre-game and he came on in the second half to become the first 18-year-old ever to represent Liverpool in a major final - going on to score a penalty in the shootout.

After the Reds had sealed their win over Chelsea, the players celebrated in front of their fans and a smoke bomb was thrown down on to the pitch.

Elliott proceeded to pick up the smoke bomb, before celebrating with it on the pitch - much to the delight of the Liverpool fans inside Wembley Stadium.

The FA have now written to Elliott about the incident, which was caught by the Sky cameras, while Liverpool declined to comment.

The midfielder, who grew up as a Liverpool fan but only joined the club in 2019, became the youngest player to represent Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday evening.

In the match itself, the two sides could not be split across 120 minutes of football, with the tie heading to penalties with the score at 0-0.

From there a 22-penalty shootout ensued, with all 20 outfield players scoring their spot-kicks, leaving it up to the goalkeepers to decide the shootout.

While Caoimhin Kelleher netted from the spot, Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga - who had only come on for the shootout - blazed his own kick over the bar to hand Liverpool the trophy.

The victory for Jurgen Klopp's side ends a dominant period for Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, after they won it for four straight years between 2018 and 2021.