While most automakers focus only on crossovers and SUVs, Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar still sees sedans as an important part of its lineup. The company revealed the sleek Precept Concept back in 2020, which will soon arrive in production form as the 2024 Polestar 5. Polestar has been teasing its upcoming new model, including a new look at the bonded aluminum platform developed in the UK. Judging from the photos of the chassis, it's clear the production Polestar 5 will keep an interesting styling detail from the concept: no rear window.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO