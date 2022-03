BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – This weekend, Woodrow Wilson Theatre will open its winter musical, “Fiddler on the Roof.”. “Fiddler on the Roof” is a musical with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein. It is set in the Pale of Settlement of Imperial Russia in the early 1900s. The story centers on a milkman in the village of Anatevka named Tevye who works to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon his family’s lives. Tevye is based on tales Sholem Aleichem, a Yiddish author and playwright.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO