Fleury exited the ice first at Thursday's game-day skate and is expected between the pipes versus Edmonton at home, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Fleury has just one win in his last five appearances despite a solid 2.56 GAA over that stretch. Despite his recent struggles, the Flower should still reach the 20-win threshold for the 14th time in his storied NHL career. Until the deadline arrives, Fleury's name will no doubt continue to swirl among the trade winds considering his pedigree as a three-time Stanley Cup champion and expiring contract.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO