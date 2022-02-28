ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Returns from AHL

 5 days ago

Vanecek (upper body) was recalled from a conditioning loan with AHL Hershey on Monday....

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Promoted from AHL

Leschyshyn was elevated from AHL Henderson on Friday. Leschyshyn continues to ricochet between the levels of the Las Vegas organization. The 22-year-old has recorded 24 points over 31 appearances with AHL Henderson. His most recent NHL performance was in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Jan. 11.
Capitals' Zach Fucale: Sent to AHL

Fucale was demoted to AHL Hershey on Friday. Fucale served as backup netminder in Thursday's 4-0 victory over Carolina but did not add a fifth NHL appearance in 2021-22. The 26-year-old will return to AHL Hershey, looking to build upon his 8-8-4 record, 2.85 GAA and .924 save percentage over 20 appearances this season.
Flyers' Isaac Ratcliffe: Returns to AHL

Ratcliffe was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Ratcliffe has averaged 11:22 of ice time and recorded four points over the last eight NHL games. The 22-year-old will return to AHL Lehigh Valley, looking to add to his 13 points over 33 games this season.
Islanders' Otto Koivula: Recalled from AHL

Koivula was elevated from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday. Koivula has generated 36 points over 43 appearances for AHL Bridgeport in 2021-22. The 23-year-old's last NHL point was an assist in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Nov. 24.
Sharks' Alex Stalock: Recalled from AHL

Stalock was elevated from AHL San Jose on Thursday. Stalock has posted a 3-1-0 record with a 3.81 GAA and .862 save percentage over five performances for AHL Bakersfield this season. The 34-year-old has yet to make his first appearance with the San Jose organization.
NHL

Vanecek Blanks Canes, 4-0

Caps halt home slide with decisive win over front-running Hurricanes. Making his first NHL start since Feb. 1, Caps goalie Vitek Vanecek set aside all 36 shots he faced on Thursday night at Capital One Arena, helping Washington to a 4-0 whitewashing of the Carolina Hurricanes. Thursday's victory over the Canes halted Washington's six-game regulation losing streak on home ice, the team's longest in over four decades.
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Elevated from AHL Laval

Primeau was recalled from AHL Laval on Friday. Primeau was elevated on an emergency basis due to Andrew Hammond's (lower-body injury) placement on injured reserve in a corresponding move the same day. The 22-year-old has gone 0-7-1 with a 5.35 GAA and .853 save percentage over 10 NHL games in 2021-22.
Maple Leafs' Mac Hollowell: Recalled from AHL

Hollowell was elevated from AHL Toronto on Friday. Hollowell has yet to make his NHL debut. The 23-year-old has generated 18 points over 29 AHL Toronto games this season.
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Elevated from AHL

Broberg was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Friday. Broberg has averaged 12:44 of ice time and distributed one assist over 17 NHL appearances this season. The 20-year-old's lone NHL point was recorded in a 5-2 win over Chicago on Nov. 20.
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots winner Saturday

Nelson scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Blues. Some quick puck movement gave Nelson a fairly open cage early in the second period, and the 30-year-old blasted his 20th goal of the season from the faceoff dot to the left of Jordan Binnington. It's the sixth time in his career Nelson has reached the 20-goal plateau, and he now has 30 points in 43 games in the current campaign.
Wild's Cam Talbot: Wins but allows too many again

Talbot made 26 saves in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Thursday. Talbot snapped his four-game losing streak with the victory, but he was just as porous Thursday as he's been since mid-February. He has now allowed at least four goals in each of his last five games. Kaapo Kahkonen is likely bound for the blue paint Friday, but he's been scuffling a little lately, too. At least the Preds, who are in pursuit of the Wild for a playoff spot, have been struggling lately, too.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Out Friday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) is not in Friday's lineup against Buffalo, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello appears to have suffered an injury during Thursday's win over the Flyers and he'll miss Friday's game as a result. The veteran winger has racked up 54 points through 45 games this season, including 32 over his last 22 outings. Mason Shaw will likely slide into the lineup Friday.
2022 March Madness, conference tournament brackets, automatic bids: Murray State wins OVC tourney

No. 22 Murray State clinched this season's first automatic NCAA Tournament bid on Saturday night with an 71-67 win over Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title game. The outcome allowed bubble teams everywhere to breathe a sigh of relief as it ensured that the OVC will be a one-bid league and not a two-bid league come Selection Sunday on March 13.
Panthers roster shuffle looming as Spencer Knight expected back from AHL soon

SUNRISE, Fla. – When you’re a team as deep as the Florida Panthers, the surplus of players can sometimes be a luxury that is difficult to afford. Some might call it an embarrassment of riches, as Florida was able to maneuver injury issues and COVID complications earlier in the season while never really skipping a beat, remaining one of the best teams in the NHL basically since day one.
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
Boston College, Georgia Tech looking to halt skids

Boston College and Georgia Tech are assured of finishing in the lower third of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings as they head into Saturday's meeting in Atlanta. The Eagles (11-18, 6-13) and Yellow Jackets (11-19, 4-15) could be headed for a quick rematch in next week's conference tournament. Boston College...
Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Leaves game as precaution

Marte left Saturday's intrasquad game after fouling a ball off his left shin, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. By all reports the move was a precautionary one as there's no reason for Marte to push himself through an injury this close to the start of the season. The infielder is thought of as one of the top prospects in the game after an impressive 2021 campaign spent in Single A.
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Dishes out 12 dimes

Smart closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and 12 assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-107 victory over the Grizzlies. Smart recorded his first double-double of the season, tying his season high in assists with 12. He managed to score in double figures for the fourth time in the last five games and stayed locked in from downtown, where he tallied 12 of his 18 points. Smart's scoring opportunities may take a hit when Jaylen Brown (ankle) returns, but even so, he's shown that he's good for an occasional scoring outburst.
