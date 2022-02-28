Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Returns from AHL

Talbot made 26 saves in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Thursday. Talbot snapped his four-game losing streak with the victory, but he was just as porous Thursday as he's been since mid-February. He has now allowed at least four goals in each of his last five games. Kaapo Kahkonen is likely bound for the blue paint Friday, but he's been scuffling a little lately, too. At least the Preds, who are in pursuit of the Wild for a playoff spot, have been struggling lately, too.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO