Sheriff Tiraspol manager Yuriy Vernydub joins Ukraine front line to fight Russia five months after beating Real Madrid

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
 2 days ago

UKRAINIAN football manager Yuriy Vernydub has been pictured in army uniform after reportedly joining the country's 'territorial defences'.

Vernydub is manager of Sheriff Tiraspol in neighbouring Moldova, a team that wrote their names in Champions League folklore after a 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfMv5_0eRH7N9400
Vernydub (centre) has been pictured in army uniform Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ist7E_0eRH7N9400
Ukrainian national Vernydub is manager of Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol Credit: EPA

But just five months later the man who masterminded that famous victory is readying himself for war after Russia invaded Ukraine.

A picture of the Tiraspol boss was uploaded to Twitter by Zorya Londonsk, an account managed by journalist Andrew Todos

In the picture Vernydub, 56, is seen proudly wearing Ukrainian military uniform.

It's claimed he has joined the country's 'territorial defence effort' amid the tragic ongoing events in Ukraine.

Vernydub has become the latest sporting figure from the country to join the war effort.

Boxing world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been pictured holding a gun on the front line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Sj3y_0eRH7N9400
Ukrainian national Usyk has been pictured in Ukraine wielding a gun Credit: Instagram @andrii_nebytov

The 35-year-old father-of-three has joined the Kyiv Territorial Defence.

And pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko has also taken up arms after being pictured with a machine gun slung over his shoulder.

Lomachenko is reported to have enlisted in the 'Territorial Defence of his hometown'.

Elsewhere former heavyweights Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko are also readying themselves for battle.

Vitali is mayor of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and the 45-year-old is set to serve his country on the front line.

Wladimir also enlisted himself in the army reserves earlier this month as Ukraine braced themselves for Russia's assault.

