WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin hints he will come out of retirement after 19 years to fight at Wrestlemania 38

By Gary Stonehouse
 2 days ago
WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin has dropped another hint that he is set to come out of retirement at WrestleMania 38.

The legendary Texas Rattlesnake became the biggest name in the wrestling business back in the 1990s during the iconic Attitude Era.

Stone Cold Steve Austin has added to speculation over his epic return Credit: WWE
The 57-year-old announced his Steve Austin's Badass Broken Skull Bash in Fort Worth Credit: Instagram @steveaustinbsr

His bitter rivalry with WWE owner Vince McMahon made him a huge star with fans, and his famous ‘Austin 3:16’ T-shirt remains one of the company’s best-selling pieces merchandise to this date.

Austin called time on his epic career in the squared-circle in 2003 when he lost to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the main event of WrestleMania XIX.

However, now it seems that the six-time WWE champion could be pulling on the famous black trunks and boots again at the age of 57 in his home state of Texas.

Rumours of a farewell match between him and Monday Night Raw star Kevin Owens continue to mount.

And now he has confirmed that he will be in town when wrestling’s biggest show comes to visit on the first weekend of April.

The Hall of Famer announced on Instagram that Steve Austin's Badass Broken Skull Bash is in Fort Worth on Thursday 31 March.

That will at least put him within close proximity to the event just hours before it starts.

McMahon allegedly wanted him to compete in a one-off send-off match in front of the Texas audience.

And to add further fuel to the fire that a comeback could be on the cards, it has now emerged that Austin has recently had a wrestling ring built at his Broken Skull Ranch home.

The Texas Rattlesnake retired from the ring in 2003 Credit: WWE

Ricky Willis
1d ago

He needs to stayed retired. I love the rattlesnake. But he is getting to the age when he might break a hip if he ain't careful.

