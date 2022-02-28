ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of the Union 2022: What time is Biden’s speech?

By Jennifer Roback
 2 days ago
PRESIDENT Joe Biden is set to give one of the biggest speeches of his presidency this week.

On March 1, 2022, Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address and many want to know what time it will happen.

President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union speech on March 1, 2022 Credit: AP

What time is Joe Biden's State of the Union speech?

Americans can tune in to Biden's State of the Union speech on March 1, 2022.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 9:00pm ET and can be watched on local CBS, NBC, ABC, and PBS channels as well as on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and C-SPAN.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican Party's rebuttal following Biden's speech.

"Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds represents what it means to lead with conviction and true faith in our fellow citizens," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

"She handled Covid by choosing freedom over lockdowns and personal responsibility over mandates — leading to real economic recovery from the pandemic. She kept kids in school and critical race theory out."

What is a State of the Union speech?

Each president is seen giving a State of the Union speech which is known as an annual message that is delivered to the U.S. Congress near the beginning of each calendar year.

During this speech, the president updates Congress and the country on the current condition of the nation.

“These speeches go through many, many drafts,” Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice and a former chief speechwriter for President Bill Clinton, told the Associated Press.

“And I would bet they’re starting some new drafts right now.”

Waldman continued: “Two weeks ago the speechwriters probably thought they knew what was in the speech. Vladimir Putin had other ideas.”

The last State of the Union speech was given by former President Donald Trump on February 4, 2020, where he said he was "thrilled to report... that our economy is the best it has ever been."

Biden is expected to talk about the nation's most pressing issues Credit: AP

What will Joe Biden talk about?

While it remains unclear what Biden will speak about specifically, many believe that it will be about the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sparking fears of World War III.

Just days prior to the speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine stating that the neighboring nation “belongs to Russia” as he followed through on promises to seize territory given up by the country in the fall of the Soviet Union.

At this time, the United States has not stepped foot in Ukraine, however, troops have been sent out to help neighboring NATO countries.

Biden has also imposed heavy sanctions, some he has even said are more severe than SWIFT sanctions.

As for Covid, the country has seen fewer cases and the CDC has also begun lifting mask guidelines in some areas.

