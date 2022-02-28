5 edge rushers for Packers to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine

Edge rusher is one of the deepest positions in this year’s NFL draft. It is also a position the Green Bay Packers could look to address within the first two days.

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin this week, which means the Packers will get a much-needed close-up of the pass rushers. It’s vital for this team as they face a lot of uncertainty this offseason when it comes to their current edge group. Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith are scheduled to account for massive cap hits in 2022, which virtually guarantees that both players will either have to restructure or face getting released.

In all likelihood, Green Bay will only be able to keep one of the Smiths, and it will likely be Preston. Traditionally, the Packers like to get out in front of premier positions. They drafted Rashan Gary in the first round right after signing both Smiths in free agency. Gary is nearing the end of his rookie contract, and Preston will turn 30 next season. Therefore, expect Green Bay to prioritize the edge position in the draft. The team will hope to bring in a guy who can develop over the next couple of years and be a future running mate with Gary.

Now feels like the perfect time to highlight five prospects Green Bay should be monitoring when this year’s class of edge rushers take the field on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (1).

Enagbare is a shade under 6-4 but possesses the necessary length for the position. The former Gamecock has seen his stock since his senior season began. He was already a late-second to third-round talent, but a strong performance at the Senior Bowl has potentially elevated Enagbare to the early Day 2 pick range. South Carolina may have underachieved during his tenure, but that hasn’t stopped the talented edge rusher from shining on the defensive side of the ball. He tallied 119 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks from 2018-21. One of his best traits is his hand usage, which isn’t something you can really measure at the combine. That means the Packers will keep a close eye on Enagbare’s athletic testing to see if it matches up with his technique.

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Paschal is a tad undersized for what Green Bay usually looks for from edge rushers. However, his tenacious playstyle as a gap defender cannot go overlooked. Things started to really click for Paschal during his senior season when he broke out with career-highs in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks. Paschal stands at 6-3 and may even be a hair under that. But even though he is undersized, his frame is extremely well built and allows him to line up all over the defensive line. Because Paschal isn’t a traditional edge rusher, the Packers could use him as a three-tech, similar to what they did on occasion with Za’Darius. Be on the lookout for Paschal’s arm length as it could be a deciding factor on whether the Packers keep him on their draft board.

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) evades pressure Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Myjai Sanders (21)

A three-year starter for the Bearcats, Sanders is an intriguing prospect for Green Bay. Depending on how the board falls, he could be in that sweet spot for the Packers when they are on the clock at 28. A strong showing at the combine would go a long way. When you flip on the tape, his athleticism is one of the first things that jumps out. Sanders has that short-area quickness and twitchiness you look for in an athletic edge rusher. That said, there are some concerns surrounding his slender frame and play strength. If he has added some weight and can run in 4.5s while having a strong output on the bench press, it could solidify Sanders as a first-rounder.

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mafe was another standout at this year’s Senior Bowl. Following an impressive week of practice, the Minnesota edge rusher was named the Player of the Game for the National Team after recording two sacks, a forced fumble, and three tackles for loss. Mafe was practically unblockable, and his rise has made him a borderline first-round talent. In 2021, Mafe posted 34 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one forced fumble. These numbers hold up on their own, but they only tell a little bit of the story about Mafe’s game. His explosive first step and hand counters give him one of the highest ceilings among this year’s edge rushers. Maje may also solidify himself as a first-round selection with a strong performance in Indianapolis.

Alex Wright, UAB

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Wright is one of the most physically imposing prospects in the class standing at 6-7 and weighing 270 pounds. However, he is still somehow overlooked. His hand strength matches well with his massive build, as he easily stacks and sheds blocks. In three seasons, he racked up 91 career tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks for the Blazers. However, Wright is considered an incomplete prospect. His first step needs to improve, and he doesn’t have great bend off the edge. It will be worth keeping an eye on Wright’s three-cone time to see if he has the necessary bend to turn tight corners and maintain his explosiveness.