ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 edge rushers for Packers to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine

By Brandon Carwile
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBCQv_0eRH5zAu00

Edge rusher is one of the deepest positions in this year’s NFL draft. It is also a position the Green Bay Packers could look to address within the first two days.

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin this week, which means the Packers will get a much-needed close-up of the pass rushers. It’s vital for this team as they face a lot of uncertainty this offseason when it comes to their current edge group. Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith are scheduled to account for massive cap hits in 2022, which virtually guarantees that both players will either have to restructure or face getting released.

In all likelihood, Green Bay will only be able to keep one of the Smiths, and it will likely be Preston. Traditionally, the Packers like to get out in front of premier positions. They drafted Rashan Gary in the first round right after signing both Smiths in free agency. Gary is nearing the end of his rookie contract, and Preston will turn 30 next season. Therefore, expect Green Bay to prioritize the edge position in the draft. The team will hope to bring in a guy who can develop over the next couple of years and be a future running mate with Gary.

Now feels like the perfect time to highlight five prospects Green Bay should be monitoring when this year’s class of edge rushers take the field on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lurHG_0eRH5zAu00
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (1).

Enagbare is a shade under 6-4 but possesses the necessary length for the position. The former Gamecock has seen his stock since his senior season began. He was already a late-second to third-round talent, but a strong performance at the Senior Bowl has potentially elevated Enagbare to the early Day 2 pick range. South Carolina may have underachieved during his tenure, but that hasn’t stopped the talented edge rusher from shining on the defensive side of the ball. He tallied 119 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks from 2018-21. One of his best traits is his hand usage, which isn’t something you can really measure at the combine. That means the Packers will keep a close eye on Enagbare’s athletic testing to see if it matches up with his technique.

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqeVE_0eRH5zAu00
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Paschal is a tad undersized for what Green Bay usually looks for from edge rushers. However, his tenacious playstyle as a gap defender cannot go overlooked. Things started to really click for Paschal during his senior season when he broke out with career-highs in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks. Paschal stands at 6-3 and may even be a hair under that. But even though he is undersized, his frame is extremely well built and allows him to line up all over the defensive line. Because Paschal isn’t a traditional edge rusher, the Packers could use him as a three-tech, similar to what they did on occasion with Za’Darius. Be on the lookout for Paschal’s arm length as it could be a deciding factor on whether the Packers keep him on their draft board.

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImiLo_0eRH5zAu00
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) evades pressure Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Myjai Sanders (21)

A three-year starter for the Bearcats, Sanders is an intriguing prospect for Green Bay. Depending on how the board falls, he could be in that sweet spot for the Packers when they are on the clock at 28. A strong showing at the combine would go a long way. When you flip on the tape, his athleticism is one of the first things that jumps out. Sanders has that short-area quickness and twitchiness you look for in an athletic edge rusher. That said, there are some concerns surrounding his slender frame and play strength. If he has added some weight and can run in 4.5s while having a strong output on the bench press, it could solidify Sanders as a first-rounder.

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21s97U_0eRH5zAu00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mafe was another standout at this year’s Senior Bowl. Following an impressive week of practice, the Minnesota edge rusher was named the Player of the Game for the National Team after recording two sacks, a forced fumble, and three tackles for loss. Mafe was practically unblockable, and his rise has made him a borderline first-round talent. In 2021, Mafe posted 34 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one forced fumble. These numbers hold up on their own, but they only tell a little bit of the story about Mafe’s game. His explosive first step and hand counters give him one of the highest ceilings among this year’s edge rushers. Maje may also solidify himself as a first-round selection with a strong performance in Indianapolis.

Alex Wright, UAB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJRs2_0eRH5zAu00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Wright is one of the most physically imposing prospects in the class standing at 6-7 and weighing 270 pounds. However, he is still somehow overlooked. His hand strength matches well with his massive build, as he easily stacks and sheds blocks. In three seasons, he racked up 91 career tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks for the Blazers. However, Wright is considered an incomplete prospect. His first step needs to improve, and he doesn’t have great bend off the edge. It will be worth keeping an eye on Wright’s three-cone time to see if he has the necessary bend to turn tight corners and maintain his explosiveness.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo performed at the NFL combine

On Saturday, it was finally time for the Michigan football edge rushing duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to show out with their turn at the NFL scouting combine. Hutchinson is vying to potentially be the No. 1 overall pick, and likely won’t fall out of the top three, while Ojabo is hoping to be a top 10 pick, and likely won’t fall out of the top 20. Having a solid combine performance is a way to ensure that.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College hoops fans crushed ESPN for its coverage of Mike Krzyzewski's pregame ceremony

I don’t know if you’ve heard about this or not but tonight is Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils. Making this night all the more special is that the game is against North Carolina, Duke’s rival and a program that Coach K’s teams have had some legendary battles with over the years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Wright
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

EJ Perry cleans up at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

There are many different ways for a prospect to make a positive impression on team scouts and decision-makers at the NFL Scouting Combine, from on-field drills and workouts to interviews and chalk-talk sessions. Brown University quarterback EJ Perry certainly impressed on the field earlier this week, but it’s what he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Scouting Combine#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Gamecock#Enagbare
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offensive lineman standouts from NFL combine on Friday

Thursday had the first day of on-field drills at the NFL combine and it was the receivers who had the attention of everyone. There were some blazing fast receivers. On Friday, offensive linemen completed their athletic testing at the combine. Who stood out?. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar listed his standout...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to bet on Heat-Sixers ahead of the heavyweight Eastern Conference matchup

If it feels like the basketball gods have blessed us with an abundance of fun basketball lately, it’s probably true. Your intuition will never lead you astray. According to Tipico Sportsbook, six teams have at least +1000 odds to win the NBA title. Everyone feels like they have a legitimate chance at plowing their way through April, May, and June. That’s a lot of quality and a lot of fun, in case I wasn’t already being as explicit as possible.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy