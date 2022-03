The New Jersey Devils are back in action, and fans should be in for a treat with this division matchup against the New York Rangers. The Devils are coming off of a 3-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday while their opponent won their last contest on Wednesday 5-3, after an explosive third period, scoring three unanswered against the St. Louis Blues. These rivalry games are always circled on the calendar, but a win would be especially special for Devils head coach Lindy Ruff. He is one win away from tying Paul Maurice’s 775 wins which is sixth on the NHL’s regular-season all-time wins list.

