Extend or Play it Out: Aaron Judge

The Green Bay Packers are patiently waiting for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on his playing future. Rodgers has been effectively wooed by the Denver Broncos this offseason, while teams such as the Washington Commanders have laid in wait with godfather trade offers for the four-time MVP. Throughout the process, Rodgers has spoke about how things have been good between he and the Green Bay front office, lending optimism to a return, though rumors of his desire for a monster contract have cast doubt on such an occurrence. Around the NFL, there has been recent optimism that Rodgers will return to the Packers. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Rodgers is ‘truly torn’ on his playing future.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO