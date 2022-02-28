ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extend or Play it Out: Aaron Judge

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Bowden joins Jeremy St. Louis to...

Rob Manfred draws lifetime ban from collegiate baseball team

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is getting hit where it really hurts. The Kalamazoo Growlers, a collegiate baseball team based in Michigan, announced on Friday that they are banning Manfred for life from attending their games. In their statement announcing the ban, the Growlers ripped Manfred and the MLB team owners for “trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain.” The Growlers also said that Manfred stands in “direct opposition” to their firmly-held belief that “fun is the key to baseball.”
Report: Aaron Rodgers is “truly torn” on where to play in 2022

The clock is ticking. But Aaron Rodgers is not yet deciding. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers quarterback is “truly torn” on where he’d like to play in 2022. He’s currently “going back and forth” on what he wants. Twenty-two days...
Player’s Union changing stance on key issue creating optimism for a baseball season

Baseball fans around the world are furious as the MLB lockout continues. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of regular season games already, as the owners and players have not agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. As recent as Thursday, it appeared the two sides were nowhere close to coming to a deal, creating further cancellations almost inevitable. On Friday, a potentially massive breakthrough occurred. The MLB Player’s Union has brought a new proposal to MLB, one which includes re-opening talks of the 14-team playoff format, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.
Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
Aaron Rodgers ‘truly torn’ on playing future despite optimism for Packers return

The Green Bay Packers are patiently waiting for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on his playing future. Rodgers has been effectively wooed by the Denver Broncos this offseason, while teams such as the Washington Commanders have laid in wait with godfather trade offers for the four-time MVP. Throughout the process, Rodgers has spoke about how things have been good between he and the Green Bay front office, lending optimism to a return, though rumors of his desire for a monster contract have cast doubt on such an occurrence. Around the NFL, there has been recent optimism that Rodgers will return to the Packers. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Rodgers is ‘truly torn’ on his playing future.
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins (ankle) out again on Friday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wiggins continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Wiggins is averaging 7.0...
Celtics Wing Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out After Suffering Ankle Injury

The Boston Celtics were bitten by the injury bug again Thursday. Boston entered Thursday’s showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies without Jaylen Brown after he suffered a right ankle sprain in the team’s win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Aaron Nesmith joined the starting lineup in his place...
Duke basketball: Mike Krzyzewski says he will 'have nothing to do' with program after retirement

Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday when the No. 4 Blue Devils host North Carolina. Assistant coach Jon Scheyer will step into his role next season, but some wonder if Krzyzewski will still have a role with the program. He put that chatter to rest Thursday when speaking with the media.
Grand slam caps 11-run inning as Louisville beats Akron 20-6

Trailing by four runs after three innings, the Louisville offense had an explosion in the bottom of the fifth, scoring 11 runs to ignite a 20-6 win over visiting Akron in the first game of a double-header on Saturday. Louisville improved to 7-3 overall. The Cardinals have won four straight.
Top75 prospect Amaree Abram commits to Ole Miss

Amaree Abram, the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2022 class, has committed to Ole Miss, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard out of Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy committed to Ole Miss over programs including DePaul, Louisville, Maryland and St. John's. "Between the schools, I felt that...
Mississippi State 19 Tulane 2 FINAL

NEW ORLEANS - Mississippi State (5-4) visits Tulane (8-1) for a three-game series at Turchin Field. The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after a 7-1 loss to Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi. State has struggled swinging the bat this week. A 2-1 win over Grambling on Tuesday was another struggle at the plate.
