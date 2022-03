What's the matter, that you have such a February face,. -William Shakespeare, Much Ado about Nothing, Act 5, Scene 4. Spring 2022 seems to be coming awfully early, at least in many parts of the South: plenty of garden weeds popping up, crocuses and daffodils, Lenten-rose, and of course, red maple, elms, alders and some oaks are already showing their stuff and doing their thing. Botanists postulate that early-blooming plants are able to capitalize on early pollinators, when there is not so much competition with the abundance of flowers a bit later on. The problem is, early blooming is a bit risky: late frosts can damage or even eliminate functional flowers, reducing or even eliminating fruit and seed development. Just ask the peach growers!

