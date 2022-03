With 17 championship victories since 1949, the Lakers are to the NBA what the Dallas Cowboys are to the NFL: America’s team. But HBO’s new dramatic miniseries Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty takes us back to a time before the Lakers were loved (and hated) the world over. This was before basketball was “hip, young, and sexy,” as legendary Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss (played by John C. Reilly) puts it at the beginning of the first episode.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO