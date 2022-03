Like their divisional rivals in the Twin Cities, the Chicago Bears have a new GM and head coach. Will the team be active during free agency this offseason?. It proved to be a short stint for Matt Nagy as the head coach in the Windy City. After four seasons with the club and just one winning season, the Chicago Bears not only parted ways with Matt Nagy but general manager Ryan Pace was let go as well.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO