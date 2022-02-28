Licensing help available for military spouses

Scott Air Force Base (Scott Air Force Base)

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE — It can be tough for a military spouse to transfer work licenses. But help has arrived.

The military has a vested interest in the well-being of military spouses, said Monica Stouffer, flight chief at the Scott Air Force Base Airmen and Family Readiness Center.

“Spouses don’t have a choice when they have to move from base to base," Stouffer told The Center Square. "We try to eliminate barriers and stressors for them."

Approximately half of military members are married. Twenty percent are “mil to mil,” meaning they are married to other active duty military personnel. The other 30% are civilians – many of whom want to work in their chosen fields when they move to a new base, Stouffer said.

A 2019 law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker made it easier for people who work in fields that require state licenses to activate their licenses in Illinois when their military partner gets transferred. Not having the appropriate state license is a barrier to employment that the state and the military want to eliminate, Stouffer said. Illinois requires a specific person on the military base to be designated as a liaison who will help the spouses secure required Illinois licensing.

Among the most popular licenses are medical. Nurses, therapists of all kinds and medical technicians all need specific licenses issued by the state of Illinois. Teachers and social workers also require specific state-issued licenses. Under the 2019 law, spouses and military personnel can start the Illinois licensing process up to six months before they move to the state.

“Serving in the military is really a family affair. It is not just a 9-to-5 job,” Stouffer said.

Military spouses want to move forward in their careers and contribute to the community, she said, and they want to be able to retire from a career.

“If those needs are not being met, sometimes that can result in dissatisfaction with being part of the military,” Stouffer said.

Besides help with licensing, Scott Air Force Base and other military posts in Illinois offer a host of services and support to help families make the transition to the state. Every base has a family support center. At Scott, it is known as the Airmen and Family Support Center. Military families can get help on the base with job training, job referral and employment assistance. The challenge is getting the word out to military families about the support and resources the base has to offer.

“The biggest challenge that we continue to face is making sure that military spouses know about the services that we have for them and the information that we have for them," Stouffer said. "There’s so much out there and we work hard to get it to the spouses who need it.”