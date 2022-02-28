ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Licensing help available for military spouses

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437RFF_0eRH3n2g00
Scott Air Force Base (Scott Air Force Base)

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE — It can be tough for a military spouse to transfer work licenses. But help has arrived.

The military has a vested interest in the well-being of military spouses, said Monica Stouffer, flight chief at the Scott Air Force Base Airmen and Family Readiness Center.

“Spouses don’t have a choice when they have to move from base to base," Stouffer told The Center Square. "We try to eliminate barriers and stressors for them."

Approximately half of military members are married. Twenty percent are “mil to mil,” meaning they are married to other active duty military personnel. The other 30% are civilians – many of whom want to work in their chosen fields when they move to a new base, Stouffer said.

A 2019 law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker made it easier for people who work in fields that require state licenses to activate their licenses in Illinois when their military partner gets transferred. Not having the appropriate state license is a barrier to employment that the state and the military want to eliminate, Stouffer said. Illinois requires a specific person on the military base to be designated as a liaison who will help the spouses secure required Illinois licensing.

Among the most popular licenses are medical. Nurses, therapists of all kinds and medical technicians all need specific licenses issued by the state of Illinois. Teachers and social workers also require specific state-issued licenses. Under the 2019 law, spouses and military personnel can start the Illinois licensing process up to six months before they move to the state.

“Serving in the military is really a family affair. It is not just a 9-to-5 job,” Stouffer said.

Military spouses want to move forward in their careers and contribute to the community, she said, and they want to be able to retire from a career.

“If those needs are not being met, sometimes that can result in dissatisfaction with being part of the military,” Stouffer said.

Besides help with licensing, Scott Air Force Base and other military posts in Illinois offer a host of services and support to help families make the transition to the state. Every base has a family support center. At Scott, it is known as the Airmen and Family Support Center. Military families can get help on the base with job training, job referral and employment assistance. The challenge is getting the word out to military families about the support and resources the base has to offer.

“The biggest challenge that we continue to face is making sure that military spouses know about the services that we have for them and the information that we have for them," Stouffer said. "There’s so much out there and we work hard to get it to the spouses who need it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Contact your local lawmakers

To help our readers of connect with their local legislators, below is a list of contact information for all federal and state legislators serving the residents of Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties. Their websites also are listed if you are unsure of which district in which you live.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

County virus, case reports down greatly

WOOD RIVER - Madison County now has 57 percent of its population fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. State officials on Friday also announced that 73,708 county residents have received COVID-19 booster shots. To date, the Madison County Health Department has recorded 774 COVID-19 related deaths - including two on Thursday - as well as 69,741 cases and 770,283 tests. Only 34 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on Thursday; none were reported Friday by the MCHD.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Lawsuit filed over weapons classes

EDWARDSVILLE - A class action lawsuit has been filed against a Shipman woman who pleaded guilty to providing inadequate concealed carry classes for several hundred people. The suit, filed Feb. 9 by attorney Thomas Magg on behalf of Madison County resident Lucinda Klotz, claims Terry Lumma, 61, of Shipman, offered more than 200 people interested in obtaining an Illinois concealed carry permit classes that did not meet state standards, and that the certificates issued were false. Illinois requires 16 hours of training, with eight hours of classroom training and eight hours of practical education.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Donors aiding scholarships at 63 Catholic schools

CHICAGO — Empower Illinois has announced two donors are sponsoring a scholarship donation match for eligible Catholic schools in central and southern Illinois. Schools eligible for the $10,000 match include St. Francis/Holy Ghost School in Jerseyville and St. John the Evangelist School in Carrollton.
CARROLLTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
The Telegraph

Capitol-bound truckers roll through region

TROY - A large crowd of flag-waving, shouting people lined overpasses that crossed Interstate 70 in Madison County on Tuesday to cheer on a convoy of about 100 trucks headed to Washington, D.C. The People's Convoy - which left Adelanto, California for an 11-day trip to the U.S. Capitol - passed through eastern Missouri and Illinois. A second group of truckers called the Freedom Convoy apparently disbanded from lack of participation. Arriving just before noon, it took more than 30 minutes for all of the trucks in the convoy to pass a single point. The stated goal of the group when they reach Washington is to ask for an end to all mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Your View: Bottlers

The Illinois Beverage Association understands the critical role we play as an economic driver for the state. From the local employees who make beverage products, to delivery drivers who distribute them, to the store shelves where products are stocked, the impact of our member companies is felt in communities throughout the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Lent begins in the Riverbend

ALTON - Thousands marked the start of Lent Wednesday with traditional services connected to Ash Wednesday. Also known as the Day of Ashes, the annual event is a day of repentance for Christians worldwide.  At St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Father Paul Nguyen applied ash crosses to the foreheads of students and adults from nearby St. Mary's School Wednesday. Nguyen addressed the children on their level, since they made up most of the 10 a.m. Mass. He reminded them that Ash Wednesday marks about six weeks to Easter and the beginning of the Lenten season.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Stuart hosts feminine products drive

EDWARDSVILLE — In honor of Women’s History Month, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a Menstrual Hygiene Drive throughout March in partnership with I Support the Girls-Edwardsville, a nonprofit that collects and distributes essential items like bras, underwear and menstrual hygiene products. Stuart will be collecting pads, tampons and other menstrual hygiene products.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
782
Followers
349
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy