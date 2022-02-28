ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

7 Ways to Refresh Your Kitchen with Tips from Perfect Touch Interiors

By Abbie Lahmers
providenceonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA continuing trend since the start of COVID, many are craving refreshed spaces and taking to major home renovations. But with supply chain delays and a shortage of available contractors, why not opt for DIY? A great place to start is with manageable updates in the heart of the home where...

providenceonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

10 Affordable Ways to Upgrade Your Kitchen

I get it. The kitchen is the heart of the home — a place for cooking, hanging out, doing homework and working from home. With so many functions, it’s understandable that the kitchen deserves some remodeling love. But according to HomeAdvisor, the average cost of a full kitchen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
makeuseof.com

7 Tips to Get the Perfect White Balance in Your Photos

When you're out taking photos, you need to consider several things if you want to get a better shot. One of the most important elements of a photo is white balance. It's also one of the easiest things to fix in your pictures, and getting it right can transform your results. However, it's something that many photographers often neglect.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interiors#Brass#Paints#Covid#Diy#Light Fixtures Lighting
New York Post

The 25 best cleaning products for your home, from kitchen to bathroom

For some, the thought of scrubbing your toilet or eradicating mold stains is loathe-filled. For others, any excuse to deep clean is like therapy. Regardless of how you feel about it, cleaning your home is just one of those things that have to be done. From your quartz countertops to behind the faucet, there are a few pesky areas that benefit from a good scrubbing and spraying.
LIFESTYLE
Architectural Digest

4 Simple Ways to Add Historical Touches to Your Rental Apartment

My New York City apartment search, which took place during the spring of 2021, was filled with a whole lot of lust and an equal amount of heartbreak. First there was the elegant one-and-a-half bedroom with a beautiful fireplace mantel located in a storied building on the Upper West Side. Before I could even book a showing, a bidding war broke out, with the listing skyrocketing way beyond my price range (yes, all for a rental). I then fell in love with a historic unit in a Brooklyn brownstone, which was located on the parlor floor and oozed architectural character and charm galore. The only catch? The sole spot to place a bed was directly across from the front door and right beside a window. Even worse, the apartment’s only closet was located down a dimly lit flight of stairs—a feature that my nine-year-old self may have gleefully associated with Harry Potter, but my 29-year-old self most definitely did not.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Is Your Kitchen Stocked With Products From Your Favorite Restaurant?

What does it mean to take cues from your favorite restaurant or chef when you’re cooking something at home? In the past, that might have meant buying a pre-made entree that you could reheat — maybe a pizza, or…a different pizza. Countless acclaimed chefs have written cookbooks that offer insights into their technique and methods of translating a signature dish into something you can make at a home kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Rolling Stone

Eco-Friendly Home Hacks: 10 New Ways to Go Green in Your Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Climate change is happening, folks, and while I don’t expect my reusable cloth napkins are going to stop the ecological threat in its tracks, making small changes to keep my household and lifestyle as green as possible definitely helps. If you, like me, are occasionally jolted awake at 3 a.m. by The Day After Tomorrow nightmares, we have some recommendations for ways to go green in your kitchen. And it’s easier than...
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

Refreshing slide out toaster your kitchen countertop deserves

This slide-out toaster reinvents the pop-up design we all are so deeply used to. The question to be asked though, would you prefer such an abrupt change in how crisp toasts are prepared for breakfast?. The basic toaster design hasn’t been overhauled much all these years, ever since the world...
HOME & GARDEN
WWLP 22News

Natural ways to keep your ticker in tip-top shape

(Mass Appeal) – This month is all about heart health – and in addition to getting exercise, there are natural ways to keep your ticker in tip-top shape! Joining us with more is Jonathan Evans, herbal information specialist with the Herbarium in Chicopee.
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy