YANQING, CHINA - The alpine competition at the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 kicked off with eight Americans on course for the downhill. While Team USA’s best performance of the day came from Andrew Kurka (Palmer, Alaska) who was looking to defend his men’s sitting downhill gold from the Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, sadly it would prove to be his last run of Beijing 2022. Kurka was blown into the fencing on the training course just an hour before race time. A post-race X-ray would reveal a broken humerus and thumb. Despite the injuries, Kurka finished just off the podium in fourth with a time of 1.18.37.

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO