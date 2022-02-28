Over $18K in PILT funding requested for Manistee police, fire

MANISTEE – Manistee City Council could adopt a pair of amendments to the zoning ordinance at its next meeting.

City council members could accept an ordinance for "text amendments to the zoning ordinance adding language addressing viewshed," according to the agenda.

The amendment only clarifies language stating that viewsheds are not protected – it does not change or alter any existing rule, according to a memo from planning commission chair Mark Wittlieff to city council.

An ordinance to consider the "text amendments to the zoning ordinance adding language addressing storm water and lot coverage" also could be adopted.



"The waiver for lot coverage requirements, when no ill effects on storm water are present, allows for greater flexibility to developers when looking to create parking lots in Manistee.This also adds to the beautification of our city while mitigating negative impacts to the water surrounding us," reads another memo from Wittlieff.



The language for both amendments were approved by the Manistee Planning Commission.



Two separate readings are required for ordinance changes. Both ordinance amendments were introduced at the Feb. 15 city council meeting, and could be adopted during the meeting.



The council could also authorize the submission of two grant applications to the Local Revenue Sharing Board.



The Manistee Local Revenue Sharing Board receives funds from the Little River Casino Resort under a compact between the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and the State of Michigan that defines how tribal payments are made to local governments. A portion of the funds are dedicated to public safety.



City staff prepared the two grant applications on behalf of the Manistee Fire Department and the Manistee City Police Department.



The fire department is requesting $9,317.75 for first responder computer software and $9,394 for the police department to purchase a radar trailer, according to the meeting agenda.



The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in council chambers at Manistee City Hall.



Other items on the agenda include:



• Council could introduce an ordinance to amend the city of Manistee's Codified Ordinances to add chapter 275 Neighborhood Restoration and Beautification Commission.



• Council members will consider action on a four-year license agreement with RJ II Associates to place a sign advertising The Bluff’s on Manistee Lake on city-owned property.



The property is located at the southeast corner of the M-55 and Eastlake Road intersection in Manistee Township.



The agreement would require an initial fee of $600 with a 3% annual increase, according to the agenda.



• Consideration of applications to the Historic District Commission and the Tree Commission.

City council's next study session is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 8 at city hall with discussion on the economic development intake process, sign ordinance, Bird Scooters, and Smoke on the Water event.

News Advocate editor Michelle Graves contributed to this report.