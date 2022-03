Today is a fantastic day to grab a bargain on some large super-fast 2TB NVMe SSD storage as the WD Black SN850 (2TB) is down to $260, and the Samsung 980PRO (2TB) is $280 — a massive 35% off its August 2021 price. These are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these larger 2TB drives, so it could be a great time to create more space for games and applications on your PC. Look at our Best SSDs to see what we thought of these drives.

